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The White House Just Ripped Off Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad To Promote MAGA—And Thanks, We Hate It

Screenshot of Nicole Kidman; Donald Trump
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The White House's official X account shared a parody of Nicole Kidman's viral AMC ad to promote the "Golden Age" of MAGA—and was instantly dragged.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The White House was criticized after it lampooned AMC's viral Nicole Kidman commercial with an apparent generative-AI parody that closely mimicked the original's visuals and soundtrack to promote the "Golden Age" of MAGA.

Instead of an AMC theater, the spoof uses the White House as its setting and replaces Kidman with a man wearing a MAGA hat.

The video opens with the White House reflected in a puddle before following the man inside as the same orchestral score plays. It echoes the original ad's narration, swapping Kidman's reference to coming to AMC "for magic" with a message about coming to the White House "for MAGA" and to "fight" and "win."

In full, the narrator says:

"We come to this place for MAGA, to fight, fight, fight and win, win, win because we need that, all of us. The indescribable feeling we get when we hear the National Anthem and stand together, stronger than ever before. Under this administration, we're going somewhere we've never been."
"We aren't just watching history; we're making it. Rebuilding our country better than ever, a country where we don't do heartbreak, we do victory. An America that is safer, more secure, more prosperous, and any setbacks that stand in our way simply makes the comeback that much sweeter."
"Welcome to the Golden Age."

The White House captioned its video similarly:

"Silence your cell phones. Sit back. Welcome to the Golden Age."

You can see the video below.

In case the White House needs reminding, Americans are grappling with an affordability crisis and the war in Iran shows no sign of ending anytime soon.

What "Golden Age"?

People were not impressed.


In recent weeks, the White House has continued to court negative attention for using its social media presence as a far-right meme factory promoting similar messages.

Just last month, the administration was criticized for sharing an altered version of the opening credits for the popular animated cartoon Rick and Morty, instead starring Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The White House used this animation to bill the second Trump administration as "the best dimension yet."

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