Trump Hit With Damning Supercut After Trying To Claim On 'Meet The Press' That He Never Guaranteed 'No War'

President Donald Trump was hit with a damning supercut after claiming on Meet the Press on Sunday that he "didn't guarantee no war" despite a long history of claiming there would be no new foreign "entanglements" abroad.
Trump rejected the idea that he broke his promise to avoid new wars, arguing that military action against Iran was necessary to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He claimed Iran would use such a weapon to threaten Israel, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.
Trump described Iran's leaders as dangerous and unpredictable, saying that stopping their nuclear ambitions was a service to both the world and the United States. He framed the action as consistent with his "America First" approach, arguing that it protected U.S. interests rather than drawing the country into a new war.
Pressing him on the matter further, moderator Kristen Welker said:
"So you’re saying you didn’t break your promise. And yet, Mr. President, in your first term, you held to that promise and it was so fundamental to who you were as a candidate, to a first-term president. What changed, because you insisted “no new wars”?"
Trump replied:
Well, well. First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? I built our military. I inherited a terrible military."
"We had no equipment. We had nothing. I built a tremendous military. Biden gave a lot of it away, but it’s still a relatively small portion compared to what I built."
When Welker said, "But you said it over and over again, Mr. President," Trump doubled down and accused Welker of being a "liberal":
"Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Why would I build a military — Now, I didn’t want to use this, but I’m doing you and everybody else a big favor."
"In the midst of the greatest stock market in history, in the midst of the most successful country because, as you know, in the last term, we were a dead country, Kristen. I know you, you’re a big liberal, a big progressive."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
Shortly afterward, the anti-Trump organization Republicans Against Trump posted a supercut of more than a few instances of Trump promising there would be "no new wars" in the event he returned to office.
For example, in April 2023, he rejected critics who said he "has the personality to start a war," claiming:
"I used my personality so we didn't have to have wars."
In February 2024, he claimed he "was the first president in decades to promise no new wars"—a claim he is shown making many times over the following months. In March 2024, he told rally attendees "we don't need the wars, foreign lands, countries you never heard of, countries that don't even want us there." And shortly after that, he claimed "we will expel the warmongers from our government."
It goes on and on and on—at one point, Trump even claims he had "a great record of peace" before the supercut continues to catch him in his lies over and over again for a full two minutes.
You can see the video below.
Trump was swiftly called out.
Meanwhile the war in Iran rages on, and recently Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. faced criticism after an old tweet he wrote praising his father for avoiding war with Iran resurfaced.
Back in April 2024, Trump's eldest son mocked people who said Trump would lead the U.S. into another war, adding that "times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve."
However, a perfectly succinct community note acknowledged Trump "got us into a war with Iran" and links to a timeline of the war's events from February 28, the day the Trump administration attacked Iran in a joint operation with Israel.
Similarly, following the attack on Tehran, a post White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller wrote on November 1, 2024, resurfaced on X. In it, he suggested that former Vice President Kamala Harris—then the Democratic Party nominee—would start World War III due to her ties to former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who endorsed her campaign.
Miller claimed "anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Miller claimed Cheney "wants to invade the whole Middle East."
He ignored the fact that Cheney, the daughter of the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, who spearheaded the "War on Terror," aligned herself with Harris to publicly criticize Trump over what they described as his threats to democratic norms.