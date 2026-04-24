Trump Instantly Called Out After Lying About How Long The Iran War Has Lasted—And His Explanation Is Mind Numbing

President Donald Trump was swiftly called out after lying about how long the war in Iran has lasted, saying it's only been "five and a half weeks"—and then giving a ridiculous excuse when informed it's been going on longer than that.
On February 28, Trump, in a joint effort with Israel, launched a war with Iran that has caused a surge in gas prices; the war has caused heavy casualties across the region, with thousands killed on multiple fronts.
In Iran, authorities report at least 3,375 deaths, while Lebanon has seen more than 2,290 people killed amid ongoing fighting. In Israel, 23 people have died, along with more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Military losses include 15 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon and 13 U.S. service members across the region.
Noticeably annoyed by reporters' questions about the war, Trump tried to dismiss criticisms, saying:
"It's only been five and a half weeks."
When PBS Newshour reporter Liz Landers pointed out the war has raged for eight weeks and that he "initially said it would be four to six weeks," Trump replied:
"But I also took a little break. I gave them a break."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
There has never been "a break" in fighting. Trump told reporters the day after the war began that the U.S. has "got the greatest military in the world and we’re using it." Trump promised the U.S. military would hit Iran with even more of its might, saying that "the big wave hasn’t even happened" and that "the big one is coming soon.”
Despite this, Trump said Iran's retaliatory attacks on neighboring Arab countries have been "the biggest surprise," as if he expected Iran to stand idly by. He said the Iranians "were going to be very little involved and now they insist on being involved," adding that he would like not to see the fighting "go on" for more than four weeks.
It's now gone on twice as long and shows no signs of stopping, especially now that Trump has threatened to bomb Iran "into the stone age" and made genocidal threats about ending an "entire civilization" that critics and legal scholars say amount to threatening war crimes.
Earlier yesterday, he also announced in a post on Truth Social that he'd ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot and kill" any boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying he is "hereby ordering" that mine sweeper activity "continue, but at a tripled up level!"
Trump was called out for his maddening excuse.
Clearly, the only break Trump has taken is a break from reality.