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A 'Fake Egg' Prank Targeting Kids Is Trending On TikTok—But Not Everyone Thinks It's Funny

Screenshots from @jacobcarbreslin's TikTok video
@jacobcarbreslin/TikTok

People are going viral after tricking their kids into throwing eggs in a "fake egg" prank that's going viral on TikTok—but it's sparked a debate about if it's all in good fun or creating trust issues.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

In a recent TikTok trend, people are presenting young children with "fake eggs" and crushing the egg in their hands to show that the eggs are fake.

In order for this trend to work, the person has to poke a hole into each end of the egg to drain it of its yolk and let the shell dry, so it becomes more brittle and easy to crush, making the prank more believable.

When seeing the crumbled pieces of the "fake egg," most kids have looked on in amazement. Taking advantage of their excitement, the person performing the prank will then offer them a "fake egg" of their own.

But the important difference is that, instead of telling the kid to crush the egg in their hand like they just did, they'll tell the kid to go to one of their parents and perform the trick for their parent by throwing the "fake egg" on the ground, promising that there will be little pieces of shell left on the floor, and their parent will be amazed!

However, the egg that the kid receives is not a "fake egg" or a drained egg at all; it's a regular egg that, when thrown to the floor, splatters with eggshell and yolk all over.

In one viral example, an older brother tricks his younger sister by telling her to go into their mother's bedroom to throw the egg on the floor.

Fortunately, the shocked little girl immediately told their mother the truth, and clearly having witnessed a prank or some shenanigans before, the mother believed her and told the older brother to clean it up.

You can watch the video here:

@jacobcarbreslin

fake egg prank @Jean Breslin #egg #funny #fyp #viral #trending

In a compilation video of the "fake egg" prank, kids' reactions ranged from laughing in shock, being angry with their siblings for setting them up, and sobbing uncontrollably after finding themselves in trouble.

You can watch the compilation video here:

@kidtv47

Fake egg prank on kids 😂🤦🏻 #fakeegg #prank #babyoftiktok #funnyvideos #trend

Like other trending TikTok pranks, this trend prompted fellow TikTokers to question whether or not pranks like this are funny—but in this particular case, they're concerned about the potential trust issues this could cause.

@jacobcarbreslin/TikTok

@jacobcarbreslin/TikTok

@jacobcarbreslin/TikTok

@jacobcarbreslin/TikTok

@jacobcarbreslin/TikTok

@kidtv47/TikTok

@kidtv47/TikTok

@kidtv47/TikTok

@kidtv47/TikTok

@kidtv47/TikTok

@kidtv47/TikTok

@kidtv47/TikTok

We've all heard the advice to "not cry over spilled milk," and "to make an omelette, you have to break a couple of eggs."

But clearly, if you want to create trust issues in children, it might only take one broken egg for them, as well.

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