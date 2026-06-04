Mom Baffled After Daughter Struggles With Connect The Dots Activity—Only To Realize It's AI Slop

Parents and guardians everywhere, AI slop has unfortunately struck again.

We've seen impossible word search puzzles and convoluted, if not disturbing, coloring page images. Now, AI has bridged the gap and offered up connect-the-dots puzzles, and they're just as much a fail as ever before.

A mom was sitting with her daughter at a restaurant, where her daughter was provided with a complimentary activity sheet and crayons to pass the time while their meals were being prepared. The coloring sheet included a range of fun images, including happy animals, cartoon menus, and an unrealistically thick chicken quesadilla for a whopping $11.

But what threw the mom off was when her daughter said that she could not complete the connect-the-dots puzzle by herself.

Since her daughter usually had no trouble completing these, the mom looked it over, realizing that the image of the happy dinosaur had been AI-generated—and just like other AI slop, the puzzle was incorrectly made and impossible to follow.

The mom tweeted:

"I heard my daughter say, 'I can't do this Connect-the-Dots!'"

"I thought, 'Huh, that's weird, they're usually no problem for her'... and then I looked, and it's an AI mess!"

The mom was totally right to assume that the puzzle is AI-generated. While the shape of the dinosaur, in theory, would be accurate when the puzzle was completed, the child completing the puzzle would have to ignore the directions entirely.

The numbers were completely out of order or made up, and they appeared in different fonts, some highly illegible.

It's no surprise that the X user's daughter struggled.

You can get a closer look at the AI-generated puzzle here:

@followingmybody/X

Viewers were shocked that the restaurant went this route.













Others agreed and were frustrated on the daughter's behalf.

Unfortunately, this AI-generated connect-the-dots activity is not the first example of AI slop we've seen, whether it's an art mural for the masses or a word search for children, that demonstrates the same issues and difficulties. It also likely will not be the last.

However, as more people point out and shame AI-generated pieces and their flaws, maybe creators will remember that projects like this do not take long to create and will be much more enjoyable when created by a fellow human being.