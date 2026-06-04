Skip to content

Viral Video Of Dad Performing Emotional 'Last Bite' Ritual With His Daughter On Her Wedding Day Has Us Sobbing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mom Baffled After Daughter Struggles With Connect The Dots Activity—Only To Realize It's AI Slop

Tweet and photo by X user @followingmybody
@followingmybody/X

A mom on X shared an image of the connect the dots activity her daughter was struggling to complete after realizing it was just an "AI mess."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 04, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Parents and guardians everywhere, AI slop has unfortunately struck again.

We've seen impossible word search puzzles and convoluted, if not disturbing, coloring page images. Now, AI has bridged the gap and offered up connect-the-dots puzzles, and they're just as much a fail as ever before.

A mom was sitting with her daughter at a restaurant, where her daughter was provided with a complimentary activity sheet and crayons to pass the time while their meals were being prepared. The coloring sheet included a range of fun images, including happy animals, cartoon menus, and an unrealistically thick chicken quesadilla for a whopping $11.

But what threw the mom off was when her daughter said that she could not complete the connect-the-dots puzzle by herself.

Since her daughter usually had no trouble completing these, the mom looked it over, realizing that the image of the happy dinosaur had been AI-generated—and just like other AI slop, the puzzle was incorrectly made and impossible to follow.

The mom tweeted:

"I heard my daughter say, 'I can't do this Connect-the-Dots!'"
"I thought, 'Huh, that's weird, they're usually no problem for her'... and then I looked, and it's an AI mess!"

The mom was totally right to assume that the puzzle is AI-generated. While the shape of the dinosaur, in theory, would be accurate when the puzzle was completed, the child completing the puzzle would have to ignore the directions entirely.

The numbers were completely out of order or made up, and they appeared in different fonts, some highly illegible.

It's no surprise that the X user's daughter struggled.

You can get a closer look at the AI-generated puzzle here:

@followingmybody/X

Viewers were shocked that the restaurant went this route.




Others agreed and were frustrated on the daughter's behalf.

Unfortunately, this AI-generated connect-the-dots activity is not the first example of AI slop we've seen, whether it's an art mural for the masses or a word search for children, that demonstrates the same issues and difficulties. It also likely will not be the last.

However, as more people point out and shame AI-generated pieces and their flaws, maybe creators will remember that projects like this do not take long to create and will be much more enjoyable when created by a fellow human being.

Latest News

Dave Rubin; Parker Sedgwick
Donald Trump

MAGA Influencer Gets Epically Dragged After Struggling To Name A Single 'Metric' Trump Has Made 'Better Off' In His 2nd Term

Screenshots from @ClownWorld's video footage on X
Trending

Surveillance Video Of Woman Throwing Her Dog's Poop In Neighbor's Trash Bin Sparks Etiquette Debate

Sharon Stone
Celebrities

Sharon Stone Recalls Husband's 'Furious' Reaction To Her Decision To Get Double Mastectomy In Heartbreaking Interview

Screenshot of Jennifer Welch
Trending

Liberal Podcast Host Calls For Boycott Of 'Every F—king Thing' On CBS News After Scott Pelley's Firing In Fiery Mic Drop Rant

More from Trending

JoJo Siwa shared a health update after suffering a concussion and eye infection following a golf cart accident.
@itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa Reveals Concussion And 'Gnarly' Eye Infection After Getting 'Thrown Off' Golf Cart

After worrying fans with photos and videos showing a swollen, infected eye, JoJo Siwa has revealed the cause of her recent health scare: a golf cart accident that left her with a concussion and other injuries.

Siwa shared a glimpse of her condition following the accident:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Ted Lieu and Marco Rubio
@Acyn/X

Marco Rubio Hit With Instant Video Factcheck After Claiming To Congress That He's 'Never Seen' Trump 'Fall Asleep'

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu caught Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a blatant lie and presented video evidence after Rubio testified to Congress that he'd "never seen" President Donald Trump "fall asleep" during a Cabinet meeting.

Trump has repeatedly had to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, and regularly rages against anyone who points out obvious signs of age-related decline. Last month, a White House account claimed he was simply "blinking" after Trump appeared to fall asleep during an event on maternal health in the Oval Office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joel Webbon
@joelwebbon/X

Conservative Pastor Roasted Over Claim That Smoking Marijuana Instead Of Tobacco Makes Men 'Spiritually Gay'

Stop smoking weed or you'll turn gay. Real men smoke cigarettes! That's the message, more or less, that one wackjob pastor recently delivered to his followers.

Fundamentalist Christian Joel Webbon, who, like most fundamentalist Christians, is obsessed with gay people, says that the path back to "masculinity" is nicotine, whereas marijuana makes men "spiritually gay."

Keep ReadingShow less
Céline Dion; Peabo Bryson
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images

'Heartbroken' Céline Dion Shares Sweet Tribute To 'Beauty And The Beast' Duet Partner Peabo Bryson After His Death At 75

American singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75 after news broke on Sunday that he had suffered a stroke.

According to a statement from his family, the legendary R&B singer died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Texas voter speaking to MS NOW
MS NOW/YouTube

Rural Conservative Texas Voter Has Massive Wakeup Call For Republicans With Her Take On AI Data Centers In Viral Interview

A rural conservative voter in Texas has gone viral after she told MS NOW that she and her neighbors are willing to vote for Democrats to "kill data centers" that are springing up in their community.

Data centers—vast, industrial buildings packed with servers, networking hardware, and storage systems—form the physical backbone of modern computing.

Keep ReadingShow less