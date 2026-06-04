JoJo Siwa Reveals Concussion And 'Gnarly' Eye Infection After Getting 'Thrown Off' Golf Cart

After worrying fans with photos and videos showing a swollen, infected eye, JoJo Siwa has revealed the cause of her recent health scare: a golf cart accident that left her with a concussion and other injuries.
Siwa shared a glimpse of her condition following the accident:
“Things aren’t going too well. If you don’t want to see a scary-looking eye, look away for three seconds. This is what I’m working with.”
According to the former Dance Moms star, the steering wheel locked and the accelerator became stuck while she was driving, causing the golf cart to spin at speeds of up to 25 mph. The vehicle eventually tipped onto two wheels before throwing her out.
While attempting to make a left turn, the cart spun out of control, sending Siwa to the ground. She said she landed on her lower back and hit her head, though an instinctive reaction may have spared her from more serious injuries.
After removing her eye patch, Siwa revealed a red, swollen eye that she said was already showing signs of improvement.
She's dealing with both injuries at once:
“This is the best it’s been; hopefully, it’ll be on the mend in the next few days. And on top of this, I also have a concussion. I’m a mess.”
The entertainer explained that the eye infection appeared several days after the accident. While doctors do not believe it's connected to the crash, the issue has complicated an already difficult recovery.
Siwa said she has been on bed rest while recovering from the concussion and continues to monitor her symptoms. Despite the setback, she told followers that she's making steady progress.
The performer offered an update on how she's healing:
“It’s been a very long week. With rest, my concussion has been recovering well. Nowhere near 100 percent, but on a good track. My eye, however, is taking longer than expected to come around.”
The timing is less than ideal, as the injuries have also disrupted preparations for her upcoming JoJo Siwa Cruise.
The exclusive three-night fan experience, hosted by the performer and reality TV star, is set to sail aboard Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas from Port Canaveral, Florida, from June 12–15. Packages started at approximately $1,107 per person for interior cabins, with premium suites selling out quickly, making the event one of Siwa's biggest commitments on the horizon.
Even so, Siwa said she has started easing back into work with the support of what she described as a "lovely team of doctors," while acknowledging that returning too quickly carries risks.
Siwa explained why she's already returning to some commitments:
“It’s definitely a bit early to be going back into everything, and I have to be very careful of not being 100 percent recovered. But the greatest saying in Hollywood, which I’m realizing to be true, the show must go on.”
She also joked that if fans spot her wearing sunglasses, it's not because she's being a "drama diva"—it's simply part of the recovery process.
You can view her post here:
Reflecting on the crash, Siwa acknowledged how much worse the outcome could have been:
“The good news about the accident is I’m really lucky how I ended up. I could have been seriously, seriously injured. As unlucky as I am that it happened, I’m very lucky with how I came out of it."
Fans quickly filled the comments with well-wishes, praising her optimism and wishing her a speedy recovery.
Here's what people were saying online:
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@nowaythisismoney/Instagram
@tifff847/Instagram
@thisiserina/Instagram
@empow51/Instagram
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The health scare comes just months after another medical setback. In December, Siwa revealed that she had been hospitalized after a ruptured ovarian cyst required emergency treatment.
You can watch that TikTok update here:
@itsjojosiwa
Thank you for all the well wishes🤍 grateful for the Doctors and Nurses for working so fast and helping me get back on time, keep it pushing🤍
Although the recovery process hasn't been easy, Siwa seems determined to keep moving forward. With her concussion improving and doctors continuing to monitor her eye infection, she said she's thankful the accident ended with far less severe injuries than it could have.