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Viral Video Of Dad Performing Emotional 'Last Bite' Ritual With His Daughter On Her Wedding Day Has Us Sobbing

Father and bride performing 'Last Bite Ritual' in China
u/s**tonthebeach/Reddit

A video of a father in China feeding his daughter one last time before her wedding as they both struggle to hold back tears has the internet feeling all of the feels.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 04, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

While a person's wedding day is meant to be a celebration of their love and starting a new life with their partner, it's also important to remember the life they're leaving "behind," specifically the household that raised them.

In a video that's gone viral multiple times before, a Chinese father presents his daughter, who is about to be married, with a bowl of dumplings. He then selects one dumpling and feeds it to her, as a reminder of how he raised her and symbolizing that this is the last time he'll take care of her before she becomes a married woman.

In the video, the bride immediately becomes emotional when her father sits down next to her. Then, when he holds the dumpling out to her, he retracts it and blows on it to make sure it's not too hot, before offering it to her again. The bride smiles, recognizing what he did, before becoming emotional again. She then takes the bowl and chopsticks from him, clearly trying to stop herself from crying, before her father leaves the table and sits alone elsewhere to wipe his tears.

Redditor sh*tonthebeach posted a video on the "Interesting" subReddit, stating:

"In China, fathers feed their daughters one last time before the wedding."

China is such a large country that it has many different groups of people and traditions within it, but specifically in Shanxi, an old tradition is for fathers to present a last bite to their daughters before they get married, effectively saying goodbye to their daughter's childhood and sending them off with kindness into their married life.

You can see the video here:

In China, fathers feed their daughters one last time before the wedding.
byu/shitonthebeach ininteresting


Fellow Redditors were inconsolable after watching the video.

"Girl Dad tears!" - No_Wasabi_2674

"As a dad, this gave me the feels. So cute." - DaOgDuneamouse

"Me crying watching this, as my widowed dad sits at the dinner table, feeding my kids because, for some reason, they say it’s tastier eating off one plate. My dad also fed me this way growing up." - Over-Expert-707

"I didn’t cry. You cried!" - stpetergates

"Ha! Joke’s on you, I was planning to cry first thing in the morning." - No_More_Aioli_Sorry

Others complimented the father and daughter, applauding their relationship and their tradition.

"Dude, this is low-key adorable, though, I’d be crying if I were her, LOL." - CaseyWorldsFair

"That is extremely f**king wholesome. You can see how much they both love each other." - NeedAChange_123

"We have this in Bengali culture too. It's called 'aiburovat.' It's the last meal that parents cook for their child before marriage. Basically, the last meal of bachelorhood by the parents."

"It's beautiful and gets really emotional for families who are super close. I'm glad these two had the relationship for them to get the most out of it." - AsleepBarracude2909

"I'd imagine it's part of the emotions of the day. I (a full American) had a happy wedding. When my dad went to walk me down the aisle, he said, 'I know you can't walk in high heels, so just grab my arm like this, and I'll hold you up the whole way!'"

"It sounds dumb, but I fought back tears there. Junk like that just hits different." - Affectionate_Star_43

"I absolutely love this tradition!! I also love how the married couple will serve tea to their parents or guardians as a sign of respect. It's a really beautiful moment for parents and their children!" - Housenka_Seed

This is one of those traditions that is so lovely and sentimental, because it reminds everyone of where the bride and groom come from before celebrating where they will go.

While the bride and groom will always be their parents' "babies," it's lovely to recognize what their families have done for them and how their relationships will transform forever, now that they'll be married and able to primarily lean on their partner.

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