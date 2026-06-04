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'Heartbroken' Céline Dion Shares Sweet Tribute To 'Beauty And The Beast' Duet Partner Peabo Bryson After His Death At 75

Céline Dion; Peabo Bryson
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Music legend Céline Dion shared a tribute on social media to her Beauty and the Beast duet partner Peabo Bryson after his death at age 75, remarking how "wonderful and generous" he was while they were recording the iconic duet.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 04, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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American singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75 after news broke on Sunday that he had suffered a stroke.

According to a statement from his family, the legendary R&B singer died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Bryson's family shared:

"We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world."
"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

While his many hits were standards for his genre, Bryson garnered universal appeal through collaborations with Disney Studios, singing duets for the main themes for two of their animated films: "Beauty and the Beast" with a then 22-year-old relative newcomer, Céline Dion, for the 1991 film of the same name, and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle for 1992's Aladdin.

Peabo Bryson, whose smooth tone and operatic control produced classic Disney hits as well as R&B standards has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 75. https://cnn.it/4dLE8od

[image or embed]
— CNN (@cnn.com) June 2, 2026 at 8:30 PM

After news of his passing, Canadian songstress Dion paid tribute to her duet partner.

Sharing a photo of them together at the 1993 American Music Awards, Dion wrote:

"I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded 'Beauty and the Beast.'"
"He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed…"
"My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo."

Tributes to Bryson poured in from across social media.

View on Threads



🙏 R.I.P. Peabo Bryson. A legendary voice, a timeless talent, and a beautiful legacy. 🙏

[image or embed]
— Meta Resistance (@metaresistance.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 10:47 PM


View on Threads


‪@sarahoconnellshow.com‬/Bluesky



💔 He sang one of my favorite soap opera theme songs. For One Life to Live. I heard his voice every weekday at 2PM, and I can still hear it now. RIP, Peabo Bryson.

[image or embed]
— Suleikha Snyder (@suleikhasnyder.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 7:50 PM


View on Threads


The ballad that tells the love story of Beauty and the Beast was first recorded by British-American actress Angela Lansbury in her role as the voice of the character Mrs. Potts. That version is featured in the film's ballroom scene.

"Beauty and the Beast" garnered both a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song for lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken as well as a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Bryson and Dion also won a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. It was the first Grammy for both artists. Their version of the song also reached No. 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

You can hear their rendition of the song here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

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