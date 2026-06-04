'Heartbroken' Céline Dion Shares Sweet Tribute To 'Beauty And The Beast' Duet Partner Peabo Bryson After His Death At 75

Some fans believe that is exactly what Tish Cyrus has done through her daughter, Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus is a well-known pop star now, but she first became well-known for her part on the Disney Channel as Hannah Montana. After leaving Disney behind and creating a life and vocal style for herself, she was able to grow into who she always wanted to be.

But some wonder if Tish doesn't harbor a little ill-will about that, at least the fact that Miley is so successful, based on a podcast episode that has gone viral again.

About a year ago, Cyrus appeared on the Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, which is hosted by her mother, Tish, and her older half-sister, Brandi.

During the podcast, Tish asked Cyrus if she would ever guide her children to early childhood stardom like she experienced as a child, and Cyrus said pointedly:

"I don't know if it's always about what you want. And that's good parenting."

Tish replied:

"That's true. I like that."

The room then became tense as Cyrus called Tish out:

"I wouldn't project what I want onto them... Mom."

"We all know that I'm living her dream!"

Tish turned the attention back on her.

"I was just saying the other day, I will sing Mamie's [her mother's] praises, but the one thing she did wrong was not getting me into singing lessons as a child."

Miley agreed:

"True!"

You can watch the full conversation here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Since the podcast episode resurfaced, Redditors on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit have shared their thoughts on it.

"Sometimes I peek into the can of worms that is the Cyrus family, and I put the lid on pretty fast. I wouldn’t even know where to start." - Trick_Doughnut_6295

"She briefly alluded to this during the Hanniversary, but essentially Miley was so famous so young that she can’t really trust anyone or build relationships in a safe way."

"I view it as an 'the enemy you know' situation. Families are complicated but godd**n, that broke my heart when she talked about it." - StitchTheRipper

"Every time I see either of Miley Cyrus's parents talking, I am legitimately stunned that she appears to have turned out pretty well-adjusted and happy." - not_productive1

"Love Miley. I don’t know how, as a mother, you could sit and watch your child work themselves to the bone touring the world, filming, recording, etc., with no breaks at the age of 14. It definitely affected Miley deeply. 2011-2012 was a very dark time for her. If she hadn’t been able to transition successfully to an adult career with Bangerz, I don’t know what would have happened to her." - Affectionate-Fill713

"What?? Tish Cyrus is a stage mom who pushed her dreams onto Miley??? I’m absolutely flabbergasted I never would’ve guessed… (sarcasm)" - BreakfastAmazing7766

Others cringed, noting the passive-aggressive undertones and obvious projection during their conversation.

"This truly feels like a previously dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship that has been patched up and is very tentatively working together. That’s what a lot of us go through."

"Sometimes I forget just how many parents make at least one big mistake in their child’s lives. But sometimes there’s a chance to rebuild a connection (something different) and hold on to the person you love." - Ambitious-Chest2061

"I think she just accepts her mom for who she is, and her mom accepts her for who she is and doesn’t seem to get defensive or offended when Miley makes honest comments about the wrong choices she’s made. She takes ownership of it."

"They’ve probably have had private conversations about it and now can joke and laugh about it. Though the Cyrus family drama lore is honestly just insane to me in general, and I’d love someone to do a deep dive starting from Billy Ray getting two women pregnant at the same time." - misschandermbing"

"When you have parents who were kind of shitty parents but can now admit to the mistakes they’ve made and apologize for harm they’ve caused and are otherwise good people who endlessly support and love you, you just kind of take it on the chin."

"My mom is like this. She had many of her own faults and was never a lick of mean or cruel to me despite her failings. What helps me a lot is knowing if she could do it all over she would in a heartbeat." - ramenslurper_

"I'll give her mom props, though. If I got that real with my mom in front of people, you'd be able to feel the tension in the room." - Carosello

"Miley's mom essentially never had to work from marrying Billy Ray to birthing Miley, she's always had other people make money for her."

"Because of this, I think Miley surpassed her mom in terms of not only maturity but emotional intelligence. She probably understands this dynamic where her mom is kind of floating through life, not really having to be responsible for anything, while Miley ends up carrying everything."

"It's almost like the roles are reversed and Miley is the elder who in some way understands she has to take care of her mom because her mom essentially cannot take care of herself." - lareetpetitement





This is one of those situations where Miley Cyrus may have come out on top and is incredibly successful, happy, and confident in herself, but what she spoke about with her mother is worth addressing.

Parents should not live vicariously through their children, and it's important that they're held accountable when they do.