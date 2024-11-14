Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Celine Dion Has Fans Cracking Up With Hilarious iPhone Fail After Asking Siri To Play Her Song

Celene Dion
@celenedion/Instagram

The music icon attempted to ask Siri to play her rendition of Edith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour" in a funny Instagram video—and it didn't quite go as planned.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsNov 14, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Céline Dion recently shared a relatable tech struggle on Instagram involving her iPhone’s Siri.

When she tried to play her 2024 version of Hymne à l'amour, Siri repeatedly misunderstood her request and played Dion's classic hit My Heart Will Go On instead.

After several attempts, Dion decided to use an exaggerated French accent, hoping Siri would finally recognize her command.

"Maybe I should speak really French...Parisian."

To her delight, this strategy worked, and Siri played the correct song.

Dion’s laughter and thumbs-up at the end showed her amusement with Siri's quirks and the power of a strong French accent.


Folks loved this whole video.

@celine.source/Instagram


@laurette.and.co/Instagram


@federicoghinart/Instagram

@matias.online/Instagram

@juliandavid.official/Instagram

The blatant misunderstanding of the Quebecois accent was very funny to folks.

@jcritty/Instagram

@celine.source/Instagram

@jpbeggs/Instagram

Apparently Siri is more French.

@foundationcesar_sbj/Instagram

@mar_jolein82/Instagram

Siri just is like that sometimes.

@colettw/Instagram

Luckily, the Duolingo Owl was here to help, saying "I can play it when you want."

@duolingofrance/Instagram

Some people were more like Siri, favoring Dion with a Parisian accent.

@lolo.cdion/Instagram


@babpravi/Instagram


Dion, among others, recently performed at a Saudi Arabian Fashion Show.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Dick Van Dyke; Donald Trump
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke Has Hilariously Dark Response After He Was Asked About Trump's 2nd Term

Living entertainment legend Dick Van Dyke has been an active presence in the media despite being 98 years old.

Just this summer, the almost centenarian won a historic Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony for his performance as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Denzel Washington
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington Casually Reveals He's Going To Retire—But Has Good News For Marvel Fans

Acclaimed thespian Denzel Washington teased a list of some exciting projects he has lined up before he possibly takes his final bow from Hollywood.

The 69-year-old Academy Award and Tony winner is currently promoting his upcoming film, Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 epic historical drama Gladiator.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

John Krasinski Jokes About Wife Emily Blunt's Reaction To His Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

John Krasinski gushed about being named People magazine's "2024 Sexiest Man Alive" and shared his wife, Emily Blunt's, reaction to the honor.

The actor is known for his Hollywood breakthrough character Jim Halpert on the long-running NBC sitcom The Office and for becoming a creator and director of the 2018 horror drama A Quiet Place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Hinchcliffe
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Comedian Explains Why He Apologizes 'To Absolutely Nobody' Over Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" during President-elect Donald Trump's rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden last month, is apologizing “to absolutely nobody."

Hinchcliffe’s remarks at the rally quickly ignited a media uproar and bipartisan criticism, with some speculating that the controversy might hurt Trump’s support among Puerto Rican communities in key battleground states. However, Trump ultimately gained traction with Latino voters on Election Day, securing all seven swing states.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Peter Doocy and Karine Jean-Pierre
C-SPAN

Karine Jean-Pierre Rips Peter Doocy For Asking Rude Question About Harris And Biden's Lunch

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was left scratching her head after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked her how "awkward" Vice President Kamala Harris's recent lunch with President Joe Biden was after she lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Doocy asked:

Keep ReadingShow less