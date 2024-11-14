Celine Dion Has Fans Cracking Up With Hilarious iPhone Fail After Asking Siri To Play Her Song

Céline Dion recently shared a relatable tech struggle on Instagram involving her iPhone’s Siri.
When she tried to play her 2024 version of Hymne à l'amour, Siri repeatedly misunderstood her request and played Dion's classic hit My Heart Will Go On instead.
After several attempts, Dion decided to use an exaggerated French accent, hoping Siri would finally recognize her command.
"Maybe I should speak really French...Parisian."
To her delight, this strategy worked, and Siri played the correct song.
Dion’s laughter and thumbs-up at the end showed her amusement with Siri's quirks and the power of a strong French accent.
Folks loved this whole video.
@celine.source/Instagram
@laurette.and.co/Instagram
@federicoghinart/Instagram
@matias.online/Instagram
@juliandavid.official/Instagram
The blatant misunderstanding of the Quebecois accent was very funny to folks.
@jcritty/Instagram
@celine.source/Instagram
@jpbeggs/Instagram
Apparently Siri is more French.
@foundationcesar_sbj/Instagram
@mar_jolein82/Instagram
Siri just is like that sometimes.
@colettw/Instagram
Luckily, the Duolingo Owl was here to help, saying "I can play it when you want."
@duolingofrance/Instagram
Some people were more like Siri, favoring Dion with a Parisian accent.
@lolo.cdion/Instagram
@babpravi/Instagram
