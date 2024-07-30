Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Celine Dion Shares Joyful Post After Emotional Performance At Olympics Opening Ceremony

Celine Dion performing at Olympics opening ceremony
Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images

The singer wrote on Instagram that she was 'so full of joy' after performing Edith Piaf’s 'L’Hymne A L’Amour' at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 30, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Celine Dion took to Instagram to share she was "so full of joy" after performing at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

The five-time Grammy winner posted three photos: one of her making a heart with her hands, a zoomed-out image of her performing at the Eiffel Tower and a picture of a flag with her name written on it in which the "o" in Dion was replaced with Olympic rings.

The singer expressed her gratitude in her post after singing Edith Piaf’s "L’Hymne A L’Amour" to close out the ceremony, just a few months after sharing her hope to one day sing again and see the Eiffel Tower.

She wrote in her post:

"I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!"

The singer then commented on the "determination" and "perseverance" of the competitors, as well.

"Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance."
"All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!"
"You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best."

She concluded:

"Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"
"- Celine xx…"

Dion cancelled her Las Vegas residency tour in 2021 over "health concerns."

In December 2022, the singer cancelled her Courage World Tour, disclosing her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome (SPS).

In April, the Power of Love singer told Vogue France about her "dream" of performing again one day.

She told the publication:

“The way I see it, I have two choices."
"Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself."
"I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be."
"My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

Needless to say, viewers of Dion's joyful post and beautiful performance were overcome with emotion over her own show of determination and perseverance.

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

@celinedion/Instagram

You can watch Dion's incredible performance below.

Latest News

White Dudes for Harris logo; Elon Musk
2024 Election

Elon Musk Called Out After White Dudes For Harris X Account Was Suspended

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Robert Downey Jr.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. Is Coming Back To The MCU, But Not As Iron Man—And Fans Are Seriously Divided

Marvel fans thought they saw the last of Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU when Tony Stark's alter ego Iron Man died heroically saving the universe by defeating Thanos in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The actor previously starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man since 2008 in the MCU films Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Vivian Wilson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; @vivllainous/Threads

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Epically Responds After Musk Says She's 'Dead' To Him

Elon Musk's trans daughter spoke out after the tech billionaire said his "son" was "dead" and claimed he was "tricked" into signing off on documents allowing his child to take puberty blockers.

Vivian Wilson took to X's rival Threads to call out Musk for comments he made on Monday’s episode of The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Butker; Sequana; Drag queens perform tribute to Dionysus during Paris Olympics
Cooper Neill/Getty Images (top left); @Olympics/X (bottom left and right)

Conservatives Rage Over 'Satanic' Opening Ceremonies—And Get Hit With Blunt History Lesson

After conservatives claimed the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was "satanic" for supposedly depicting da Vinci's The Last Supper with drag queens and that the Olympic flag bearer was actually "Death" on a horse, history buffs swiftly called them out.

The opening ceremony included a scene in which a dinner platter was lifted to reveal the mostly nude entertainer Phillipe Katerine singing in French. In the background, dancers and drag queens struck poses along a long table.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Vivek Ramaswamy
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

AOC Perfectly Claps Back After Ramaswamy Whines About Democrats Calling Trump And Vance 'Weird'

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy after he railed against Democrats' attacks on former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance.

Ramaswamy suggested Democrats' messaging on Trump and Vance that "they're weird" is "juvenile":

Keep ReadingShow less
Mindy Cohn; Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Adrian Greer Michael Short/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Mindy Cohn Claims 'Greedy B*tch' Costar Spoiled 'Facts Of Life' Revival—And Fans Have Guesses

During an appearance on the SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live, Mindy Cohn revealed there will not be a Facts of Life revival after all, thanks to a "greedy b*tch" costar who caused a lot of "drama" by going behind their backs.

Cohn said a revival was in the works after the ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience featuring Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Tolman and Ann Dowd recreating a classic episode saw major success.

Keep ReadingShow less