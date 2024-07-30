Celine Dion Shares Joyful Post After Emotional Performance At Olympics Opening Ceremony

Celine Dion took to Instagram to share she was "so full of joy" after performing at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.
The five-time Grammy winner posted three photos: one of her making a heart with her hands, a zoomed-out image of her performing at the Eiffel Tower and a picture of a flag with her name written on it in which the "o" in Dion was replaced with Olympic rings.
The singer expressed her gratitude in her post after singing Edith Piaf’s "L’Hymne A L’Amour" to close out the ceremony, just a few months after sharing her hope to one day sing again and see the Eiffel Tower.
She wrote in her post:
"I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!"
The singer then commented on the "determination" and "perseverance" of the competitors, as well.
"Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance."
"All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!"
"You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best."
She concluded:
"Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"
"- Celine xx…"
Dion cancelled her Las Vegas residency tour in 2021 over "health concerns."
In December 2022, the singer cancelled her Courage World Tour, disclosing her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome (SPS).
In April, the Power of Love singer told Vogue France about her "dream" of performing again one day.
She told the publication:
“The way I see it, I have two choices."
"Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself."
"I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be."
"My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”
Needless to say, viewers of Dion's joyful post and beautiful performance were overcome with emotion over her own show of determination and perseverance.
@celinedion/Instagram
You can watch Dion's incredible performance below.