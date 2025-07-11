Bride Mocked For Posting 'Cringe' Dance Performance For Her Husband in Front Of Her Religious Parents

The bride and groom generally put a lot of effort into planning a wedding that they will love and that will represent who they are as a couple.
But there's a time and a place for anything—especially dancing for a skeptical audience.
Three years ago, TikToker @alexojennings was excited to do a solo bridal dance for her new husband, set to the song, "End of Time," by Beyoncé.
Mid-wedding reception, she changed into a white bridal tracksuit and black tank top underneath and performed in the middle of the reception hall for her husband, who was sitting in a chair to watch. Friends and family looked on awkwardly, some blatantly staring while others did double-takes at the performance.
The bride wrote as a text overlay on the video:
"That time I performed a dance on my wedding day, knowing my religious family would look down on it."
In the caption of the video, she further explained:
"Debated doing this for so long that by the time I convinced myself to do it, I only had less than two months to learn the choreography."
"DO WHAT YOU WANT ON YOUR WEDDING DAY, LADIES. My man loved it."
"To further explain, I purposefully wore this covered-up outfit and played down the dance moves out of respect for said religious family."
Debated doing this for so long that by the time I convinced myself to do it, I only had less than two months to learn the choreography. DO WHAT YOU WANT ON YOUR WEDDING DAY LADIES ❤️ my man loved it 🥰 To further explain, I purposefully wore this covered up outfit and played down the dance moves out of respect for said religious family. #fyp #wedding #weddingdance #melissamolinaro #weddingtiktok #viral @Melissa Molinaro for the inspo ❤️
Some cringed at the video and imagined having to sit there, watching in person.
Others tried to imagine what the groom must have been thinking during the dance.
The bride doubled down on her decision, claiming that the comments were "all love."
"Y'all roasting me is killing me. The mean comments are only telling me what I already know: you're not gonna hurt my feelings. It's TikTok doing its thing. It's all love."
She also confessed in a text overlay on the video:
"I had to improvise the part before Beyoncé started singing the 'let me upgrade you' part because I forgot."
Replying to @Alexis Jennings
Still, TikTok was not convinced.
As the comments kept pouring in, the bride shared insights into her wedding, including photos of the bride and groom taken after the ceremony.
While beautiful, the bride looked solemnly and seriously into the camera.
Instead of this convincing anyone, TikTokers quipped that she was thinking about her upcoming dance.
But in the end, it seems that the bride and groom were a perfect match for each other. She has video "evidence" of her husband being a total goofball in the comfort of their own home.
The groom even learned the bride's infamous dance routine.
He ain’t had to outdo me like that 😩🤌🏼🤣 & with the OG sweat suit 🤝🏼 #fyp #alexisjennings #alexisjenningswedding #weddingdance #husbandwifecomedy
May they live happily and goofily ever after.