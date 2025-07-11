Skip to content

Plane Passengers Floored Over Flight Attendant's Suggestion While Stuck In 130 Degree Heat

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bride Mocked For Posting 'Cringe' Dance Performance For Her Husband in Front Of Her Religious Parents

Screenshots from @alexojennings' TikTok video
@alexojennings/TikTok

After TikTok Bride @alexojennings posted her solo wedding dance set to Beyoncé's "End of Time," she was inundated with comments on TikTok calling it "cringe" and "awkward."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 11, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

The bride and groom generally put a lot of effort into planning a wedding that they will love and that will represent who they are as a couple.

But there's a time and a place for anything—especially dancing for a skeptical audience.

Three years ago, TikToker @alexojennings was excited to do a solo bridal dance for her new husband, set to the song, "End of Time," by Beyoncé.

Mid-wedding reception, she changed into a white bridal tracksuit and black tank top underneath and performed in the middle of the reception hall for her husband, who was sitting in a chair to watch. Friends and family looked on awkwardly, some blatantly staring while others did double-takes at the performance.

The bride wrote as a text overlay on the video:

"That time I performed a dance on my wedding day, knowing my religious family would look down on it."

In the caption of the video, she further explained:

"Debated doing this for so long that by the time I convinced myself to do it, I only had less than two months to learn the choreography."
"DO WHAT YOU WANT ON YOUR WEDDING DAY, LADIES. My man loved it."
"To further explain, I purposefully wore this covered-up outfit and played down the dance moves out of respect for said religious family."

You can watch the video here:

@alexojennings

Debated doing this for so long that by the time I convinced myself to do it, I only had less than two months to learn the choreography. DO WHAT YOU WANT ON YOUR WEDDING DAY LADIES ❤️ my man loved it 🥰 To further explain, I purposefully wore this covered up outfit and played down the dance moves out of respect for said religious family. #fyp #wedding #weddingdance #melissamolinaro #weddingtiktok #viral @Melissa Molinaro for the inspo ❤️

Some cringed at the video and imagined having to sit there, watching in person.

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

Others tried to imagine what the groom must have been thinking during the dance.

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

The bride doubled down on her decision, claiming that the comments were "all love."

"Y'all roasting me is killing me. The mean comments are only telling me what I already know: you're not gonna hurt my feelings. It's TikTok doing its thing. It's all love."

She also confessed in a text overlay on the video:

"I had to improvise the part before Beyoncé started singing the 'let me upgrade you' part because I forgot."

You can watch the second video here

@alexojennings

Replying to @Alexis Jennings

Still, TikTok was not convinced.

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

As the comments kept pouring in, the bride shared insights into her wedding, including photos of the bride and groom taken after the ceremony.

  TikTok · Alexis Jenningswww.tiktok.com

While beautiful, the bride looked solemnly and seriously into the camera.

Instead of this convincing anyone, TikTokers quipped that she was thinking about her upcoming dance.

  @alexojennings/Tiktok

But in the end, it seems that the bride and groom were a perfect match for each other. She has video "evidence" of her husband being a total goofball in the comfort of their own home.

The groom even learned the bride's infamous dance routine.

@alexojennings

He ain’t had to outdo me like that 😩🤌🏼🤣 & with the OG sweat suit 🤝🏼 #fyp #alexisjennings #alexisjenningswedding #weddingdance #husbandwifecomedy

May they live happily and goofily ever after.

Latest News

Screenshots from @trace_myjournee's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Calls 911 After Hearing Odd Alarm Going Off In Her Home—Only For Cops To Make Embarrassing Discovery

Outraged Mom Calls Out American Airlines After Her Special Needs Daughter Is Forced To Crawl Off Plane
Trending

Outraged Mom Calls Out American Airlines After Her Special Needs Daughter Is Forced To Crawl Off Plane

Reneé Rapp
LGBTQ

Singer Reneé Rapp Gives Young LGBTQ+ Fans Some Hilarious Advice On How To Handle Homophobic Parents

Barbie dolls on display
Political News

Conservatives Predictably Outraged After Mattel Introduces New Barbie With Type 1 Diabetes

More from Trending

Donald Trump; Superman (2025) poster
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

White House Blasted After Portraying Trump As Superman In Bonkers Poster Mock-up

The White House was mercilessly mocked online after it posted a revised poster for the latest Superman film that features President Donald Trump as the Man of Steel.

The latest big screen adaptation of the famed superhero comic, Superman, was directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film has received positive reviews and has already made an estimated $2.8 million from Tuesday previews for a total $21 million, including Thursday previews.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Charlie Kirk
Real America's Voice

MAGA Influencer Charlie Kirk Called Out After Blaming DEI For High Death Toll In Texas Flooding Disaster

Turning Point USA founder and MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was harshly criticized after he claimed the death toll in the flash floods that have devastated central Texas "would not have been as high if it wasn't for DEI," ridiculously suggesting that principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion were responsible.

Kirk's comments are reflective of President Donald Trump’s broader push to dismantle federal programs focused on diversity and inclusion—part of what he pledged in his inaugural address would be a campaign to stop attempts to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up black and white photo of a young woman placing a finger over her mouth, hushing us.
Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash

People Reveal The Dark Secrets They Discovered About Someone After They Died

Sometimes you never know who someone is until they're gone.

Everyone has their secrets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters; Hakeem Jeffries
Fox News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jesse Watters Pathetically Tries To Burn Hakeem Jeffries With Bizarre 'Rule For Men' Rant

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was widely mocked after he criticized House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for having recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram that appeared to be digitally altered—with the bench he was leaning against noticeably warped around his hips.

You can see Jeffries' photo below.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg's Puppy Instagram Breaks Internet

Snoop Dogg introduced his fans to the newest little bow-wow in his household, a puppy named Baby Boy Broadus.

The adorable small tan French bulldog made his debut on the rapper’s Instagram account on June 28th, sporting a Louis Vuitton leash and chewing on his owner’s Death Row Jacket.

Keep ReadingShow less