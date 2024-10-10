Skip to content
Celine Dion's Emotional Reaction To Kelly Clarkson's Cover Of 'My Heart Will Go On' Has Us In Tears

TikTok screenshot of Celine Dion; YouTube screenshot of Kelly Clarkson
@celinedion/TikTok; The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

Dion shared a tearful video message for Clarkson after she did a powerful "Kellyoke" cover of "My Heart Will Go On" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

AB Keith
By AB Keith Oct 10, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Celine Dion got emotional over Kelly Clarkson's rendition of "My Heart Will Go On," and, guys, the waterworks are contagious.

Dion took to TikTok to sing her praises after watching the American Idol winner cover the iconic Titanic song on the "Kellyoke" segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

And she couldn't hold back the tears.

The six-time Grammy winner began her TikTok by first expressing her gratitude over Clarkson's reaction to her own performance of Edith Piaf's "Hymne a l'amour" during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dion's stunning return marked the first time she had performed since revealing in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with with stiff-person syndrome, the rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms.

While covering the event for NBC, Clarkson was brought to tears witnessing Dion's perseverance.

In her TikTok, Dion started:

"It was so sweet to hear you."
"Your voice. Your voice was breaking, and it touched me so tremendously."

She continued, overcome with emotion:

"You were crying, and you made me start crying."
"What's up with all this freakin' crying?"

The "Power of Love" singer then gushed over Clarkson's cover.

"You were absolutely incredible. Fantastic."

Once again, the tears welled.

"I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon, very soon."
"And I hope I'm not going to start crying."
"I love you so much."

Dion attached Clarkson's "Kellyoke" performance to the end of her video.

You can watch below.

@celinedion

We’re not crying, you are…🥹Watch Celine’s heartfelt reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s monumental “Kellyoke” cover of “My Heart Will Go On” 🫶 @kellyclarkson @Kelly Clarkson Show

Unsurprisingly, viewers were also bawling their eyes out.

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

Many were moved by the two women supporting each other.

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

And, of course, everyone wants to see the two powerhouses together in action.

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

@celinedion/TikTok

Clarkson, of course, caught wind of her "inspiration" commending her cover, and she, too, took to social media, stating that first and foremost, she was elated that Dion even knew her name.

Oh, and she also cried.

She explained that she felt she finally had her moment of redemption.

"22 years ago, I got laryngitis..."
"And I sang - that was the week I got laryngitis - I had to sing Celine Dion's 'I Surrender All."
"I bawl that night because I was just mortified that Celine Dion is going to see this performance."

Clarkson continued:

"Cut to 22 years later, and I finally got my Celine Dion performance, and I felt like I sang it alright."

Most importantly, though, Clarkson addressed Dion's desire to "see each other in person soon."

"Where do you want me to be?"

What a collaboration that would be!

