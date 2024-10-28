Adele's Wholesome Reaction To Seeing Céline Dion In The Audience At Her Vegas Show Has Us Sobbing

Adele was compelled to stop singing mid-performance and embrace iconic singer Celine Dion, who was in the audience at a recent concert.
Video footage taken from Adele's Las Vegas residency show on Saturday showed the emotional British singer making a bee-line over to Dion after spotting her seated in the box seating area at the Colosseum in Caesar's Palace.
While the music for her song "When We Were Young" continued playing, Adele sobbed at seeing Dion and the two shared an emotional embrace.
The iconic singers pulled away briefly and exchanged words while Dion cradled Adele's face in her hands.
They hugged again before Adele continued with the performance.
You can see a clip of the sweet moment here.
Here is another angle of the wholesome interaction between the music legends showing Dion sitting back down and dabbing her teary eyes with a handkerchief.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was accompanied by her two teenage sons, Nelson and Eddy Angélil, who comforted their mother after the emotional encounter.
Social media users got choked up.
People magazine noted that the icons recognizing each other was a full-circle moment after Adele came to see Dion perform at the same venue several years ago.
Adele gushed about seeing the "Power of Love" vocalist back in January 2018 during Dion's second Las Vegas residency.
She posted a photo of her wearing a Celine Dion hoodie accompanied by the following Instagram message.
“Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy New Year lady x.”
After seeing Adele backstage at the 2018 show, Dion gave the British singer a shout-out on Instagram, saying that although Dion “Wasn’t able to do all [her] shows" she was " thrilled that Adele came to one of them."
"I love her so much!!” she wrote.
Dion has temporarily retired from performing after her December 2020 diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder affecting the muscles and voice.
Her struggles and challenges living with the condition are chronicled in a powerful Amazon MGM Studios documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion, released in June 2024.