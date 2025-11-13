Skip to content

Jimmy Kimmel Struggles Through Emotional Monologue After Tragic Death Of Longtime Friend And Bandleader

Gordon Ramsay Sparks Debate With NSFW Take On Creating Menus For People Taking Weight Loss Injections

Gordon Ramsay
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the celebrity chef shut down any notions that his restaurants will create a "Mounjaro Menu" for people taking GLP-1 weight loss injections—and he didn't hold back.

By Peter KarlebyNov 13, 2025
Chef Gordon Ramsay is famous for his outspoken, often acidic take on things arguably even more than he's famous for his food.

His tirades on his television shows Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares are renowned for having sparked their own memes and gifs years after they were actually on the air.

In short, his salty demeanor is downright legendary. So when he was asked if he'd alter his menus for people taking GLP-1 weight loss injections, his response was similarly fiery—and it's sparked a bit of a debate.

Apparently, it's become some kind of trend for restaurants to reduce their portion sizes in the era of GLP-1s, since that is basically the primary function of the drugs.

They work on the body's hormonal systems that govern blood sugar and appetite, resulting in people eating less and metabolizing food more efficiently and, hence, losing weight.

The advent of the drugs inspired fellow restaurateur Heston Blumenthal, for instance, to recently announce the addition of a "mindful" menu at his restaurant Fat Duck that features smaller portions for the GLP-1 set.

Asked by The Sunday Times if he would follow suit, Ramsay was unequivocal:

"That is absolute bullsh*t. There’s no fu**ing way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab."

The concept is somewhat ridiculous when GLP-1 users, like everyone else, can simply just stop eating at whatever point in the meal they feel like.

But Ramsay then took it to a kind of ugly place.

"The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first fu**ing place!"
"There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f**k by 10:30 in the evening.”

Geez, did a fat person murder your dog or something? Chill, Gordon.

But people on weight loss drugs weren't Ramsay's only target. He's also had it with food influencers coming to his restaurants with "fu**ing ring lights and posting about how good the food is."

He told the Times:

"They're constantly taking fu**ing pictures with their flashlights on."

Most of us can probably agree with this take—wholeheartedly.

But while Ramsay's take on the people using GLP-1s proved a bit controversial, most agreed that restaurants changing their menus over it is rather silly.

"Lol I'm on a weight loss shot and i dont care how he cooks it or with what... Why the hell would I ask a renowned chef to change anything? What the hell do I know about duck sauce?" —u/spyro0918
"'Catering to Ozempic' is also just a weird culture-war thing to try and manufacture. You just...eat less."
"Taking a GLP-1 drug doesn't give you any inherent restrictions, it just slows your body processing food in your stomach so you feel full much longer and with less food." —u/darkeststar
"No one on weight loss drugs is asking for restaurants to serve them less. This is some dumb thing one restaurant is doing as an excuse to serve less food and is thinking this will somehow appeal to people." u/wewantLADDER49sequel

Yeah, this seems like a manufactured uproar started by one restaurateur who saw an opportunity to cut costs and market it as "Ozempic-friendly" or whatever. But at least we got a new fiery Gordon Ramsay rant out of it!

