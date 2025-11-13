Fans Concerned After La Toya Jackson Shares Cryptic Videos About Her Health At Doctor's Office

We may not all like the same things or be fans of the same celebrities, music, books, or films, but we all understand the anticipatory grief that comes with the fact that our favorite artists are human, just like us, meaning they will age and eventually create their last piece.
Fans of Dolly Parton, for instance, went through a scare last month when her sister shared a cryptic Facebook post about Dolly, only for the country singer to later have to post a video to reassure her fans that she "ain't dead yet" and was healthy.
Now, fans of pop and R&B are going through the same scare with the late Michael Jackson's sister and fellow singer La Toya Jackson.
The 69-year-old singer posted a video on Instagram nearly a week ago, saying she was at the doctor's office, getting some tests, and trying to figure some things out.
Jackson checked in while smiling sweetly at the camera:
"Hi guys, I hope everyone is doing well. I am here at the doctor again, so I'm hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good, and I hope that you guys have a great day."
She captioned the video:
"Wishing you guys a fun-filled, lovely weekend with much joy! Sending love and light to you all!"
"Please stay safe, and of course, most of all, healthy!"
You can watch the video here:
It's natural to need more check-ups and maybe even the occasional test or procedure as we get older. But when Jackson posted another video on Instagram just two days ago, claiming to hope for some "good news," it was cause for concern.
Jackson confided to her fans, looking more strained in this video:
"Guess where I am this Monday morning."
"You guessed, at that place again, constantly getting check-ups."
"Oh well... Have a great week, guys."
She captioned the video:
Hi guys, sending love, hugs, and light to you all!"
"Have a positive, prosperous, and enjoyable week."
You can watch the second video here:
Fans were concerned about what the pair of videos meant and sent the pop singer well wishes.
It's unclear why Jackson has had to pay the doctor multiple visits this week and what she might be hoping for good news about, but we hope she shares a positive update soon.