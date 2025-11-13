Woman Horrified After Disastrous Brow Wax And Tint At JCPenney Salon Takes Dangerous Turn

When you want to go for a treatment that in some way impacts your appearance, like getting your hair cut or eyebrows waxed, you obviously want to go to a professional who is going to do a good job.

Obviously, if you're halfway through the appointment and do not like the work they're doing, you should speak up.

TikToker @fake_chloe_mooney realized she made a mistake going to a JCPenney Salon to get her eyebrows waxed and tinted when the stylist she worked with not only did not put protective gloves on, but then proceeded to put permanent hair dye on her eyebrows for a whopping 40 minutes.

For those who do not know, stylists are not supposed to use permanent hair dye on eyebrows, beards, and mustaches. Men will use beard dye when doing the process at home, which is a semi-permanent hair stain that is a different chemical grade than permanent hair dye. The dye that the stylist should have been using should have been the salon equivalent to a men's at-home beard dye, and it only should have been left on for a few minutes, not 40.

When it was finally time to remove the dye, the stylist struggled to remove the stain from the TikToker's skin or clean the excess from her eyebrows, so she aggressively rubbed them and used an all-purpose cleaner that was meant to clean the salon counters, not salon clients' faces.

This left TikToker @fake_chloe_mooney's skin red and raw, and her eyebrow hairs looked coarse and brittle.

Though she made concerned faces at the camera, she did not speak up to the stylist, who proceeded to use wax on the already irritated skin.

As she waxed her client's eyebrows, she told a terrible story about finding a dying bird, who she brought into her home and wrapped in blankets. Though it had died by the next morning, she voiced that she was grateful that the bird had been warm and dry.

By the end of her story, she was done waxing and used a questionable method to trim the TikToker's eyebrows and pluck remaining stray hairs. Then she turned back to the task of trying to remove more of the hair dye by rubbing the skin that had now been irritated by dye, rubbing, waxing, and more rubbing.

The TikToker left the salon with uneven, blocky eyebrows that were darker than her hair, and her skin looked severely inflamed.

She simply captioned the video:

"I should have known better."

You can watch the video here:

@fake_chloe_mooney I should have known better 💀💀 #fyp #browsgonewrong #jcpenney #eyebrows #sendhelp #onestarreviews #brexit

Some TikTokers encouraged @fake_chloe_mooney to report what happened so another client doesn't have to go through this.

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

Others agreed and encouraged the TikToker to speak up for herself.

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

Fellow TikTokers were alarmed by how the woman was treated and how sore her face looked after the appointment.

This is your sign—if you're ever receiving a beauty service and don't like the look or are uncomfortable with their process, speak up!