Hotel Sparks Backlash After Worker Is Caught On Video Using Hot Tub To Clean Bed Sheets

Many of us love to travel, but with travel prices increasing and flights being delayed, it's becoming less desirable to go somewhere new.

There is also the increasing number of places being exposed for not properly cleaning and preparing for guests, so now we have to worry about our health and safety while trying to travel.

A guest at an Expressway Suites in Fargo, North Dakota, was alarmed after catching a hotel employee on video using an indoor hot tub to wash hotel bedding in.

The guest confronted the employee while recording him, and she was reassured that it was to help lift deep stains out of the sheets.

The guest wasn't convinced and later called hotel management to complain, and they shut her concerns down, claiming that it was only done to lift the deeper stains out, and this method was only done when guests were not using the hot tub. They also added that the hot tub would be drained after the fact.

The thought of what all was inevitably in the hot tub, and the possibility of sleeping on sheets that had been washed in that water and not properly cleaned, left the guest feeling less than safe or cared for during her stay.

You can see the news story from WCCO here:

Even if the hotel employee was accurate in saying that this was an added step to the cleaning process, like an attempt to lift deep stains before properly washing the sheets, there is something so eerily disgusting about mixing so many different kinds of germs together.

While many of us love travel and inevitably will sleep in a hotel at some point, we clearly need to take more precautions to make sure we're safe and clean during our stay.

That said, the onus of cleanliness and preparedness should fall on the provider, so it feels like it's a step in the right direction that this hotel in Fargo is now being investigated to review its cleanliness practices.