JFK's Grandson Announces He's Running For Congress—And Immediately Unloads On 'Dangerous' RFK Jr.

'Lazy' Gamer Comes Up With Genius Hack For Getting Himself To Go To The Gym

Screenshots from @max_balegde's TikTok video
@max_balegde/TikTok

TikToker Max Balegde revealed his hack for getting himself to the gym—and it's an impressive lesson in multi-tasking.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Nov 13, 2025
We all have something that would be really good for us if we simply did more of it, but for whatever reason, we struggle to implement the new habit or activity.

But whether we're struggling to remember to do it at all, or can't find the motivation to get it done, there are ways around that.

Two favorites that have been made popular on social media since the pandemic are "habit stacking," where you pair a brand new habit with something you already frequently do, like using the restroom, and "activity bundling," which is where you pair an activity that you love with something you'd rather not do, like listening to an audiobook you're interested in while washing the dishes.

Social media and entertainment influencer Max Balegde previously credited himself with being "unbelievably lazy," because he was more than capable of spending hours gaming, watching films, or enjoying social events—but when it came time to take a walk on the treadmill, he kept dragging his feet.

That was when he discovered the magic of activity bundling, by taking his Nintendo Switch with him to the gym so that he could continue gaming while he walked on the treadmill.

Not only was it much easier for him to motivate himself to get the task done, but he was also putting much more time in on the treadmill because his mind was preoccupied with an activity that he loved.

Looking a little bit like an evil genius, Balegde revealed his secret, saying:

"I’m so unbelievably lazy that the only way I’ve managed to persuade myself to go on the treadmill at the gym is by bringing my Nintendo Switch."
"At first I was embarrassed about it... But now I just think I’m a big, fat, double-decker, big-brain genius!"
"I’m double, triple multitasking, brev! Catching Pokémon, fighting crimes, and working out these big fat porkers all at the same time. Get on my level, brev!"

You can watch the video here:

@max_balegde

Get on my level!!!!!

But viewers were quick to reassure their fellow TikToker that this was actually a really smart idea, and many of them were already doing something similar.

It's easy to call something like this "lazy" because we're so quick to shame people for enjoying leisurely activity that has no monetary or physiological benefit—but in actuality, this is exactly the kind of pairing that can make a mundane activity like exercising feel much more bearable.

The best part is that by making it bearable and pairing it with something fun, it's much less likely for the person to give up on the new habit or to get discouraged when they increase their difficulty level, because to them, they have something that's much more worth thinking about at the front of their mind while they're exercising in the background.

Screenshots from @damnnnndee's TikTok videos
Black Woman Speaks Out After 'Humiliating' Experience Of Being Asked To Leave Coworker's Wedding Mid-Ceremony

Florence Pugh at the Disney & The Cinema Society hosts a special screening of "Thunderbolts at IPIC Theater on April 30, 2025, in New York, New York.
Florence Pugh Sparks Debate With Nuanced Take On 'Good And Bad' Intimacy Coordinators

Person looking at their cell phone on public transportation
People Admit Which Seemingly Harmless Things They Still Judge People For

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Horrific Comment Her Ex-Manager Once Made About Her Body—And Fans Are Livid

