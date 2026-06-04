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Conservative Pastor Roasted Over Claim That Smoking Marijuana Instead Of Tobacco Makes Men 'Spiritually Gay'

Joel Webbon
@joelwebbon/X

Fundamentalist pastor Joel Webbon sparked backlash after sharing a video in which he chastized men for smoking marijuana instead of tobacco and nicotine, claiming marijuana makes men "spiritually gay."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJun 04, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Stop smoking weed or you'll turn gay. Real men smoke cigarettes! That's the message, more or less, that one wackjob pastor recently delivered to his followers.

Fundamentalist Christian Joel Webbon, who, like most fundamentalist Christians, is obsessed with gay people, says that the path back to "masculinity" is nicotine, whereas marijuana makes men "spiritually gay."

What in the absolute heck does that mean? Who knows—none of those words are in the Bible, as the saying goes! Though you wouldn't know it to listen to Webbon, because he claims his message actually comes from the Bible.

But if you can believe it, all this isn't even the craziest part of the sermon!

In his diatribe, Webbon claimed:

"[Marijuana] makes you less masculine, more feminine, soft, gay, at least spiritually gay..."

“Marijuana causes you not to focus, not to lock in, not to be ambitious. It makes you cloudy, fuzzy, lazy, unambitious.”

Uh, okay, what that has to do with liking sex with people of the same sex is anyone's guess, but thank you, Preacher!

Here's where it gets truly insane. You know how smoking cigarettes is pretty much literally the most unhealthy thing you can possibly do and kills millions of people a year?

Haha, can't believe you buy that nonsense, you lemming! Webbon says that's nothing more than propaganda aimed at turning men gay.

Yes, he actually said this:

"...One of the biggest propaganda psyops that we’ve experienced in the last 50 to 60 years is the war against tobacco and nicotine, that tobacco and nicotine are the worst thing in the world, and they’ll kill you and give you cancer. I don’t believe that."

And before you start crowing about cancer, Webbon says it's actually the pesticides and other chemicals sprayed on the tobacco plants that give you cancer, not tobacco itself. Which you'd know, if you weren't so gay from all that marijuana.

Anyway, as you might guess, the internet is having a field day with this absolute weirdo.










Even weirder, Webbon has been pushing this "nicotine makes you manly" nonsense for years now, as have many other right-wing X accounts, from the looks of it.

And because we live in the upside down, plenty of people seem to have been falling for it.

Hope the money you're being paid to shill for tobacco is worth it, Pastor Webbon. In Jesus' name, amen.

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