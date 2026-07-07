Trump Ripped After Mocking Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni With Bizarre 'Restraining Order' Meme

President Donald Trump was criticized after he continued his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by sharing a photo of her looking up at him with the words "restraining order needed" above it.

That phrase is featured above a photo Trump shared as part of a flurry of other posts on Truth Social. It features him with Meloni from the recent G7 summit, showing her—who is about a foot shorter than him—looking up in his direction.

You can see his post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump shared the post weeks after he claimed Meloni begged for a photo with him at the G7 summit and said her popularity is doing "poorly."

Trump and Meloni appeared cordial during the G7 summit, with photographers capturing the two leaders in conversation. Meloni later told reporters that their relationship remained unchanged and that there had been “no recriminations” between them.

But shortly afterward, Trump struck a different tone during a phone interview with Italy's La7 television channel, claiming that Meloni had been eager to be seen with him:

“She begged me to take a photo with her; I felt sorry for her. She’s probably happy I spoke to her.”

Soon afterward, an interaction between Meloni and Trump at the summit went viral—footage that appears to be the moment he has repeatedly referenced since.

But then in a Truth Social post not too long after that, Trump revived his claim and argued that Meloni is struggling politically in Italy, accusing her of not backing U.S. efforts to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Meloni later pushed back on the claim in a post on Instagram, arguing that access to Italian facilities is governed by existing agreements that “cannot be violated as long as I am prime minister." She advised him "my popularity is none of your concern" and recommended, "I suggest you focus on yours."

The feud appeared to fade from public attention for a couple of weeks before Trump reignited the episode with his "restraining order" post—and people can't help but rip him for his own obsession with Meloni.





Meloni has not responded to Trump's outburst. That's probably wise.

However, they are expected to run into each other this week at the NATO Summit in Turkey so don't be surprised if Trump responds with an angry outburst again.