Teacher With Master's Degree Nearly In Tears After Realizing She Made More As A Barista

It's no secret that teachers make less than they should, given the fact that they're educating and playing a big part in raising our next generation of children.

However, it's common for teachers to discover that they could easily make more money from service work, an office job, or even retail. They also don't have to provide their own supplies or take their work home with them—for grading and planning late into the night—in these other roles, either.

X user @WallStreetApes shared a video of a woman who went to college and earned a master's degree before entering the classroom. A Bachelor of Science used to be enough to teach, but a master's degree makes a teacher a more competitive option, and many schools will also provide a slight pay increase for the difference in degree level, if not outright requiring a master's degree.

The woman looked perplexed in the video and laughed out of shock.

"I'm gonna cry. I'm actually gonna cry."

"I have a master's degree... and I made more as a barista working in college."

The average starting salary in the U.S. for a new teacher is currently around $48,000 per year, and contrary to popular belief, dedicated teachers do not get nights, weekends, and summers off, as they spend that "spare time" grading assignments, planning lessons, and participating in extracurriculars, community work, and additional training.

Adding on a master's degree increases a teacher's salary at some schools by $2,000 to $5,000 per year, increasing their monthly paycheck by a few hundred dollars at most.

Since working as a barista offers flexible hours, no take-home work, and opportunities for advancement, it's no wonder that a teacher could make more money providing that service instead.

You can watch the video here:

X users were equally perplexed by the amount of money that the new teacher made.













There's nothing wrong with working in retail or being a server at a coffee shop or in a restaurant, but it seems pretty safe to say that an educator of children should make more to provide guidance and lessons to those who will be the next contributors to our society.

Like anything else, we get what we pay for, and pretty soon even the most committed teachers won't be able to stay in the profession.