Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Teacher Stuns Students After Revealing How Little She's Paid For Leading Extracurricular Group

Screenshots from maestra.mcghee's TikTok video
@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

Spanish teacher Maestra McGhee had some of her students guess how much extra she's paid for leading the Spanish Honors Society—and their guesses were way off.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 24, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's no secret that teachers in the United States are underpaid. But the public clearly needs a reality check of what "underpaid" actually means.

To prove a point, three female high school students sat together with their Spanish teacher, discussing what she makes annually as a teacher and for leading an extracurricular group, the high school's Spanish Honors Society.

Sitting in a circle, the teacher leaned in and asked:

"For, I guess, Spanish stuff, how much do I get paid?"

The girls made several clarifications, like the fact that this only included the school's academic year, that the teacher had about a month off for "vacation," and that, yes, the total amount she was being paid for Spanish Honors Society was "in dollars."

After a little back and forth of clarifying what the teacher meant, one student guessed:

"$10,000?"

Another student shared what they used to assume their teacher made:

"I guessed $1,200 or maybe $700."

Seeming embarrassed, the third student confided:

"I guessed $30,000.."

The teacher waited another moment before telling them, giving a quiet drumroll on the desk.

"Are you ready? Okay, the total is...$165."

The first student who had guessed looked shocked and clarified again:

"Like...dollars?"

The teacher wrote about this moment in the comments, assuming the student thought she meant that she made $165 per month, rather than in total for the entire academic year.

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

The rest of the video was simply the students' reactions, clearly believing that their teacher should be making more.

You can watch the video here:

@maestra.mcghee

Even (ESPECIALLY) the students think we deserve more 🙃 #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #teacherlife #teachersalary #teacherstruggles #maestra #maestrosdetiktok #maestradeespañol

Fellow teachers chimed in and agreed that teachers were not paid enough for their extra work.

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

Others felt the students' collective reaction was a sign that teachers needed to be more transparent about what they're paid.

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

While it's known that teachers work hard and should be paid more for the work that they do, many people likely do not know that there are teachers out there, planning, hosting, and teaching Honors Society programs for students who are seeking advanced education, only making $165 for an entire year of extra work.

Or, oftentimes, nothing at all.

Latest News

More from Trending

Swiss Church Sparks Debate After Introducing Bizarre AI Jesus Hologram To Take Confessions
Fred de Noyelle/Getty Images; Lima/Getty Images

Swiss Church Sparks Debate After Introducing Bizarre AI Jesus Hologram To Take Confessions

A church in Switzerland is stirring debate with its use of an AI-generated Jesus hologram for confessions. Dubbed Deus in Machina (“God in Machine”), the project is installed at St. Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne, the city’s oldest Catholic church.

The hologram, developed by experts from Lucerne University’s Immersive Realities Center and a parish theologian, greets users with, “Peace be with you, brother,” and invites them to share what’s troubling their hearts. It can respond in 100 languages, with answers based on sacred scripture and theological texts sourced from the internet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Nancy Mace
Spectrum News 1; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

AOC Calls Out Exactly What Nancy Mace's 'Gross' Anti-Trans Bathroom Crusade Is Actually About

Speaking to reporters, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace, for proposing a bill that would prohibit transgender women from using women's bathroom facilities at the U.S. Capitol.

Mace introduced the resolution shortly after Delaware elected Democrat Sarah McBride as the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate Winslet with Leonardo DiCaprio
Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images

Leo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Share Tender Kiss During Surprise Reunion To Delight Of Fans

Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, famous for their star-crossed lover roles in the global box office phenomenon Titanic 27 years ago, gave fans all the feels when they recently reunited on stage for a screening of Winslet's latest film.

DiCaprio introduced Winslet on stage at a screening of her new "passion project" film, Lee, based on the life and work of WWII journalist Lee Miller, played by Winslet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Summer Lee
Oversight Committee Democrats

Dem Rep. Expertly Pinpoints Why Republicans Are Dismantling DEI Programs In Mic Drop Rant

Speaking during a House Oversight Committee hearing, Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Summer Lee expertly pinpointed why diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs are being targeted by Republicans nationwide, noting that "remedying past discrimination is not, in turn, a discrimination."

DEI programs are organizational strategies aimed at ensuring fair treatment and full participation for everyone, with a special focus on historically marginalized or discriminated groups. These frameworks strive to create an environment where all individuals, regardless of their identity or abilities, are valued and included.

Keep ReadingShow less
pho with vegetables beside chopsticks and glass of water
Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash

People Describe The Absolute Best Meal They Ever Ate

I've traveled quite a bit—for work and pleasure—and had some memorable meals along the way.

There was the borscht, pierogies, and sausage at Polish restaurant Mazurka (R.I.P.) on Rue Prince-Arthur in Montreal, Canada. The poutine I sampled across Quebec and the Maritimes. All the fresh breads, doner kebabs, schnitzel, and baked French onion soups I ate while TDY in Germany. The yakisoba, sushi, and seafood curry I had while working for the DoD in Japan.

Keep ReadingShow less