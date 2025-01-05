Skip to content

People With ADHD Divulge Their Biggest Struggles

College Student Writes Epic Song Asking Professor For An Extension—And It's Truly A Bop

Professor and TikToker Morgan Hunter shared the song a student wrote and recorded just to ask her for a deadline extension for his essay—and viewers of the viral video think he has a career in music if college doesn't pan out.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJan 05, 2025
A professor on TikTok just went viral for sharing the creative way one of her students asked for an extension, and honestly, the kid is going places.

Professor and TikToker Morgan Hunter (@moproblems) took to the platform to reveal that one of her overwhelmed students created a song that provided a load of excuses as to why he was unable to complete his final essay on time.

The video, which has already been viewed more than 18 million times, began with text overlay reading:

"I swear college kids these days will do ANYTHING except write their actual essays."

The creator put her hand over her mouth before showing the screen of her phone, which displayed an email with the subject:

"Song feedback."

The body of the email read:

"Hey Professor Morgan, I found out yesterday that my statistics exam is tomorrow, and I am wildly unprepared for it."
"I have been putting all my time towards it, and haven't gotten around to what I need to do for your class."

Hunter then played an attached mp3 file appropriately named "extension."

What followed was a magical creation that many viewers are placing on the vibe and vocal continuum somewhere between Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County.

The student crooned:

"Dear Professor Morgan, I hope you're having a wonderful day. I have a favor to ask, my laptop just crashed, and I didn't hit save."
"Please can I have an extension? Oh, I forgot to mention something not great. My dog ate my router and I don't have power."
"Just a few more hours and I'll turn it in. Can I have an extension?"

The TikToker captioned her video:

"Well... should he get an extension?"

You can watch below.

@moproblems0

Well… should he get an extension? 🤔 #college #finalsweek #teacherproblems (yes he gave me permission to post)

People on the platform urged the professor to give him the extension.

Many also agreed that regardless of the student's performance in Hunter's class, he will certainly be successful in life.

In a follow-up, Professor Morgan shared that she did, in fact extend the deadline...for the whole class, actually.

She explained that the school had previously been hit by two hurricanes, and she had offered extensions to all students because "they're all dealing with things that are bigger than one class."

@moproblems0

#stitch with @Morgan Hunter Here’s the answer you’ve all been waiting for #finalsweek #extensionsong (also PS this is an English Composition course- he was telling me he couldn’t do the work for my class because he was too busy focusing on statistics)

Yeahhhh, we're still going to believe it was the song.

