Ben Shapiro Gets Epically Trolled With His Own Past Tweet After Raging About Supreme Court's Ruling On Birthright Citizenship

One of far-right podcaster Ben Shapiro's old tweets came back to haunt him after he complained that the Supreme Court had committed a "legal abomination" by upholding the constitutional right to birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship is a legal concept that grants citizenship automatically at birth. It exists in two forms: ancestry-based citizenship and birthplace-based citizenship. The latter, known as jus soli, a Latin term meaning "right of the soil," grants citizenship based on the location of birth.

In the United States, birthright citizenship is enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which declares that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed that children born in the U.S. are constitutionally entitled to birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 150-year-old principle via executive order.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts concluded that children born on U.S. soil to parents who are in the country unlawfully or temporarily are "citizens at birth" under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Sharing a video of his latest rant on his video program, Shapiro had the following to say about the ruling:

"The Supreme Court's ruling on birthright citizenship is a legal abomination. But it's just more evidence that Congress and multiple presidents, in abdicating their duty on immigration for decades, have screwed America irredeemably."

You can see his post below.

But in 2022, Shapiro had a different take after a leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization will move to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that protects a pregnant woman's right to choose reproductive healthcare without excessive government restriction.

He wrote at the time:

"I'm sorry the Constitution is happening to you."

You can see his post below.

People threw his own words right back at him.









There's always a tweet with these people.