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MAGA Senator Tries To Dodge Reporter's Questions Only To Get Thwarted By Elevator In Super Cringey Viral Video

Screenshots of Marsha Blackburn from elevator video
NewsChannel 5

After Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is running for governor of Tennessee, tried to avoid reporters at an event in the state, one reporter was able to track her down at an elevator—and the interaction is super awkward.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn was called out after attempting to dodge questions from journalist Ben Hall of NewsChannel 5, the CBS affiliate in Nashville, only to be thwarted by an uncooperative elevator.

Blackburn is the frontrunner in the Republican primary for Tennessee governor; early voting is less than three weeks away and Blackburn has kept a very low profile. That was true even after she just spoken to the Greater Nashville Technology Council for an event members of different media outlets had been invited to attend.

Although Blackburn had promised she would take questions from reporters, she went straight for the elevators after concluding her remarks.

In a segment posted online, Hall said:

"I just had the most awkward interaction with Senator Marsha Blackburn, who's running for governor of Tennessee and refuses to debate her Republican opponents or answer unscripted questions. Local media was invited to an event where she was speaking. We were told she would take questions about the race for governor afterward."
"That didn't happen. As she was leaving, I tried to get some answers."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Video footage shows Hall attempted to ask Blackburn about her gubernatorial campaign, but an aide cut off the exchange, saying there was no time for questions.

When Hall pressed again, noting reporters had been told Blackburn would take questions about her run for governor, Blackburn declined to engage, responding only that they had been "doing a federal event" before thanking reporters and walking away.

Hall then asked:

"Well, we were told you were going to answer some questions. Why don't you have time to talk? Should you talk to voters about what you plan to do as governor?"

Blackburn replied:

"And we are every single day."

Hall pressed further, asking her why she won't "debate your Republican opponents," but she gave a similar response:

"We're talking to Tennesseans every single day, every single day."

She did it again when Hall asked if "voters have a right" to hear from her—after waiting more than one minute for the elevator to the arrive:

"We are talking to individuals every single day"

When Hall asked whether she was avoiding campaign issues and noted that she had repeatedly declined interview requests, Blackburn insisted she was "not at all" uncomfortable discussing the campaign, but again replied only that she speaks with Tennesseans "every single day."

Hall joked that Blackburn appeared to think she had escaped reporters, "but clearly, the elevator had other plans," after the doors unexpectedly reopened and gave him one last chance to question her. He asked why she had changed her vote to certify the 2020 election, but Blackburn responded only with "Thank you" as she remained in the elevator.

Hall closed by asking whether voters had a right to hear her answer such questions before the doors finally shut without a response.

The interaction was super awkward—and exposed Blackburn to heavy criticism as people pointed out she has no plan to be accountable to voters.


We hope Tennessee voters are paying attention.

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