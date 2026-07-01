MAGA Senator Dragged After Griping About Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling With Idiotic Hypothetical Question

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee was criticized after sharing his displeasure over the Supreme Court's ruling this week upholding birthright citizenship by asking a nonsensical hypothetical question about a woman giving birth in court.

Birthright citizenship is a legal concept that grants citizenship automatically at birth. It exists in two forms: ancestry-based citizenship and birthplace-based citizenship. The latter, known as jus soli, a Latin term meaning "right of the soil," grants citizenship based on the location of birth.

In the United States, birthright citizenship is enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which declares that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed that children born in the U.S. are constitutionally entitled to birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 150-year-old principle via executive order.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts concluded that children born on U.S. soil to parents who are in the country unlawfully or temporarily are "citizens at birth" under the Fourteenth Amendment.

This clearly annoyed Lee, who posted the following bizarre hot take:

"If a woman gives birth at the Supreme Court, is her baby entitled to automatic status as a justice?"

You can see his post below.

Lee surely believed he was making a critical point here but his analogy makes no sense.

For one thing, it conflates citizenship, which is a legal status automatically conferred by the Constitution under certain conditions, with holding public office, which is a position that has its own separate constitutional qualifications and appointment process.

Secondly, citizenship is an automatic legal status. Becoming a justice is an appointed office that requires political action and confirmation. You'd expect a politician to know the Supreme Court's ruling interpreted an existing constitutional guarantee and did not create a new principle that being born somewhere automatically gives you the status associated with that place.

There is no legal basis to whatever Lee was trying to say here and he was mocked almost immediately for putting it out there.













Believe it or not, Lee actually has a law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School of Brigham Young University. On top of that, his older brother is a former justice of the Utah Supreme Court and his own father was solicitor general under former President Ronald Reagan.

We might need to reassess his credentials. He should absolutely know better than this.