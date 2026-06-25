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Ariana Grande Has Hilariously Iconic Reaction After Accidentally Sharing NSFW Photo On Instagram

Ariana Grande
Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Wicked star Ariana Grande got a warning from fans letting her know she posted a photo of her exposed breast on Instagram—and Grande's nonchalant response has people applauding.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJun 25, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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At this point, most of us have had the experience at least once of letting someone look through our photos and realizing that—oops—there's some adult content in there.

Now imagine making that mistake in an Instagram photo dump. While also being one of the most famous people in the world.

That's what happened to singer and actor Ariana Grande after she accidentally included a shot of her bare breast in an IG photo carousel.

@arianagrande/Instagram

But unlike most of us who'd immediately delete it and run away screaming, Grande's response has fans applauding.

In the photo, Grande is crouching down to pet a dog in a light gingham dress.

But at least presumably unbeknownst to her, the dress was gaping open at the neck in that position. Look closely, and you can see Grande's entire breast exposed.

Or at least, it seems that way. Some theorized it's actually just a combination of shadows and light shining through the fabric that just LOOKS like her breast.

Either way, Grande's fans definitely caught it.

But Grande seems totally unfazed. For starters, the photo is still live in the photo dump she posted as of this writing.

Seems Instagram itself hasn't even noticed, since a "nip slip" of this magnitude would definitely be a terms of service violation for the app.

But just in case there was any confusion over whether Grande was embarrassed or ashamed, she reposted the photo to her Instagram Story to make sure no one missed it.


But she didn't stop there. She also reposted an iconic skit she filmed in 2023 with her former Nickelodeon costar Elizabeth Gillies, with whom she appeared in the show Victorious in the 2010s.

In the skit, Grande and Gillies reimagine the infamous scene in the notoriously campy film Showgirls in which Gina Gershon compliments Elisabeth Berkeley's breasts.

Grande played Berkeley's character Nomi Malone, with Gillies playing Gershon's Cristal Connors.

In the scene, with the film's hilarious lack of subtlety, Cristal Connors tells Nomi Malone:

"You have great t*ts. They're really beautiful."

To which Malone responds with a proud, "thank you" as the two toast their champagne.

Grande defiantly reposting the scene had people applauding even harder than they did when she posted the original photo.








Grande is currently touring, with her The Eternal Sunshine Tour heading to Austin, Boston, Chicago and a lengthy residency in London, among other cities. Her new album petal drops in the middle of the tour on July 31.

As for her "nip slip," it's hard to argue with her fans—it IS just a breast, and it really shouldn't be that big of a deal.

But then, the fact that it's a big deal is the whole reason we're all enjoying her hilariously nonchalant response. Silver linings!

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