Fans Are Shook After Hearing Ariana Grande's 'Normal' Speaking Voice In New 'Focker-In-Law' Trailer

We've met the parents-in-law, we've met the Fockers, we've invited a few little Fockers into the world, and now, the Circle of Trust is ready to get a little bit bigger with a Focker-in-Law.

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back as Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes in the Focker universe as the somewhat maladjusted, sensitive guys with an overbearing, former interrogator father-in-law who have learned over the years how to coexist, if not even trust each other a little bit.

In the latest film, Skyler Gisondo joins the cast as Greg Focker's son, Henry, all grown up and ready to marry none other than Olivia Jones, a former investigator and interrogator, played by Ariana Grande.

In the movie trailer, the family goes through a series of antics-filled scenes, including Grande being interrogated with a lie detector test, and Stiller and Grande going head-to-head.

You can watch the trailer here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The movie trailer inspired many questions, like how much time has passed between Little Fockers and Focker-in-Law, as well as which other former cast members will return to the screen.

But while there were a lot of early questions about the movie, what drew a lot of people's attention was Ariana Grande's voice.

Those who have been following Grande's career know that for the past three years, she filled the role of Glinda in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

As a coloratura soprano, it was important for her to protect her voice, so she spoke more softly, carefully enunciated her words, and spoke in a higher register than where her voice naturally sits. Doing this kept her vocal cords healthy and prepared for the soprano role.

That said, some people were frustrated by Grande's voice and appearance during this time, some even accusing her of being "fake" while she remained committed to her role as Glinda.

Now that Wicked is complete, Grande has gradually started to shift back into the appearance everyone knew her for before the musical, including gradually transitioning her hair color back from white blonde and using her natural speaking voice.

X user Tom Zohar admitted what a lot of people were already thinking:

"Genuinely gasped hearing [Ariana Grande] speak without the Glinda voice for the first time in three years."

Some fellox X users took the opportunity to pick on Zohar, pointing out that, duh, Grande had been preserving her voice for Wicked.













But most X users understood Zohar's reaction, having found it jarring themselves to hear Grande's voice shift back to its natural tone.













Though this was a jarring transition for some people, Grande's vocal shifts are simply signs of a committed performance artist. Because she had to perform as a highly operatic soprano, it was important for her to protect her voice so as not to potentially strain or even injure her vocal cords.

It'll be exciting to see what Grande commits herself to next, but it's fun to see her take on a role that's light like Focker-in-Law.