Skip to content

Pilots Scolded By DC Air Traffic Control After They're Caught Meowing At Each Other In Bizarre Viral Clip

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Are Shook After Hearing Ariana Grande's 'Normal' Speaking Voice In New 'Focker-In-Law' Trailer

Ariana Grande and Robert De Niro in 'Focker-in-Law'
Universal Pictures/Paramount Pictures

After fans got used to her Glinda speaking voice from the Wicked movies, the new trailer for the Meet the Parents sequel Focker-In-Law has caused a stir thanks to Grande's lower-pitched speaking voice.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We've met the parents-in-law, we've met the Fockers, we've invited a few little Fockers into the world, and now, the Circle of Trust is ready to get a little bit bigger with a Focker-in-Law.

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back as Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes in the Focker universe as the somewhat maladjusted, sensitive guys with an overbearing, former interrogator father-in-law who have learned over the years how to coexist, if not even trust each other a little bit.

In the latest film, Skyler Gisondo joins the cast as Greg Focker's son, Henry, all grown up and ready to marry none other than Olivia Jones, a former investigator and interrogator, played by Ariana Grande.

In the movie trailer, the family goes through a series of antics-filled scenes, including Grande being interrogated with a lie detector test, and Stiller and Grande going head-to-head.

You can watch the trailer here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The movie trailer inspired many questions, like how much time has passed between Little Fockers and Focker-in-Law, as well as which other former cast members will return to the screen.

But while there were a lot of early questions about the movie, what drew a lot of people's attention was Ariana Grande's voice.

Those who have been following Grande's career know that for the past three years, she filled the role of Glinda in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

As a coloratura soprano, it was important for her to protect her voice, so she spoke more softly, carefully enunciated her words, and spoke in a higher register than where her voice naturally sits. Doing this kept her vocal cords healthy and prepared for the soprano role.

That said, some people were frustrated by Grande's voice and appearance during this time, some even accusing her of being "fake" while she remained committed to her role as Glinda.

Now that Wicked is complete, Grande has gradually started to shift back into the appearance everyone knew her for before the musical, including gradually transitioning her hair color back from white blonde and using her natural speaking voice.

X user Tom Zohar admitted what a lot of people were already thinking:

"Genuinely gasped hearing [Ariana Grande] speak without the Glinda voice for the first time in three years."

Some fellox X users took the opportunity to pick on Zohar, pointing out that, duh, Grande had been preserving her voice for Wicked.




But most X users understood Zohar's reaction, having found it jarring themselves to hear Grande's voice shift back to its natural tone.




Though this was a jarring transition for some people, Grande's vocal shifts are simply signs of a committed performance artist. Because she had to perform as a highly operatic soprano, it was important for her to protect her voice so as not to potentially strain or even injure her vocal cords.

It'll be exciting to see what Grande commits herself to next, but it's fun to see her take on a role that's light like Focker-in-Law.

Latest News

Screenshot of Roger Marshall
Trending

MAGA Senator Slammed After Scolding Americans For Whining About High Gas Prices Amid Iran War—And Wow

Photo and tweet by X user @oatmilkanie
Trending

Kid Goes Viral After Leaving Sweet Note On Plane For The Person Sitting In Their Seat On The Next Flight

Screenshots from @kndllleclaire's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Thinks She's Met Her Dream Cowboy At A Bar—But The Internet Has Some Bad News For Her

Screenshots from @jamar.marriott's Instagram video
Trending

Dad Goes Viral After Filming His Daughters' Hilariously Dramatic Reaction To Sinking In A Ball Pit

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @mich3113.0's TikTok video
@mich3113.0/TikTok

Woman Creeped All The Way Out After Finding Hidden Door In The Ceiling Of Her Airbnb

A lot of us already cannot sleep well when we're visiting someone else's home or staying in a hotel, because we're uncomfortable in a different bed and maybe even a little creeped out in the unusual space.

But discovering a whole other room with a creepy door would quickly transform a space from a rental to something out of a horror movie real quick for anybody.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Peter Doocy listening to Scott Bessent speaking in press briefing room
Fox News

People Are Pretty Sure Trump Official Just Called The Strait Of Hormuz The 'Strait Of Vermouth'—And The Jokes Came Pouring In

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had people cackling after he appeared to call the Strait of Hormuz the "Strait of Vermouth" in remarks to the press about President Donald Trump's pledge to reopen the vital waterway.

Bessent addressed the press amid significant concern over remarks Trump made online threatening to decimate Iran's infrastructure if they didn't permit tanker traffic through the waterway, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Keep Reading Show less
JD Vance

JD Vance Gets Brutal Reality Check After Defending Trump's Claims That The Epstein Files Were 'Democrat Hoax'

Communication within the Trump administration has broken down again as various players try to remember which version of reality they're currently selling about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's longtime friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump and Vance claimed that if elected, they would release the full Epstein files, which had been sealed until 2024 due to ongoing litigation against Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump's first Attorney General of his second term claimed she had the files, then Trump pivoted to claiming the files didn't exist.

Keep Reading Show less
JD Vance
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JD Vance Is Getting Dragged Hard After Video Shows Just How Few People Attended His Recent Speaking Gig

Vice President JD Vance was widely mocked after videos and photos from a Turning Point USA event he headlined at the University of Georgia went viral for showing just how few people actually attended.

Vance appeared as part of Turning Point USA’s “This is the Turning Point Tour,” a campus speaking circuit. Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA's CEO, was due to attend but backed out at the last minute, citing security concerns she took "extremely seriously."

Keep Reading Show less
US restauranteur Guy Fieri arrives before President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images; @gifdsports/X

Guy Fieri Speaks Out After Getting Backlash For Embracing Tate Brothers At UFC Fight—But Not Everyone's Buying It

In a moment that felt less Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and more “who signed off on this,” Guy Fieri found himself at the center of backlash after a very public embrace of two of the internet’s most polarizing figures.

Food Network star Guy Fieri is facing social media backlash over his friendly greeting of controversial “manosphere” influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate at a recent UFC fight, prompting him to release a statement claiming he doesn’t actually know them and does not support them “in any way.”

Keep Reading Show less