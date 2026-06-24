Skip to content

John C. Reilly Rips Conservatives' Criticism Of Empathy In Viral Rant: 'Empathy Is A Superpower'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Reporter Responds To Backlash After Criticizing Soccer Star Who Left World Cup To Attend 'Disgusting' Birth Of His Child

Reporter Responds To Backlash After Criticizing Soccer Star Who Left World Cup To Attend 'Disgusting' Birth Of His Child

French reporter France Pierron sparked backlash after she called out Belgian soccer star Jérémy Doku for missing a World Cup game against Iran to attend the birth of his first child, which Pierron called "completely useless" and "disgusting"—and now she's responded to the backlash.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 24, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

French media outlet L’Équipe issued an apology to Belgian national team footballer Jérémy Doku after he was criticized by one of its on-air personalities for his plan to leave the World Cup to be present at the birth of his first child.

Doku had told the press a week prior:

"It depends on when it happens, but it’s my first child, so I would ⁠definitely want to be there. If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child… I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We’ll see what we can do."

In response, L'Equipe de Choc presenter France Pierron declared (in French) on June 19:

"You have to realize that it's truly a privilege to participate in a World Cup, it's an incredible joy. There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place; it might never happen again in your life. It's truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true."
"And you're going to leave all that to be present for the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse my language, where the father is useless, he's just an extra. He just holds your hand and takes a photo."
"You’re going to leave the World Cup to cut an umbilical cord?"

The backlash was fierce and immediate across social media.



www.bbc.com/sport/footba...France Pierron is, to quote Oscar Wilde, someone who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing.What a take to have.In the meantime, Jeremy Doku is a real man with real values.I hope all goes well and he has a terrific world cup

[image or embed]
— Derek Gray (@derekgray.bsky.social) June 21, 2026 at 5:45 AM



Happy Fathers Day to all you great Dads out there . Sad to see Jeremy Doku being criticised in certain quarters for wanting to be at the birthday of his first child instead of staying at the world cup. Good on him , great start to being a Dad.
— Captain Blue (aka Mike G ) (@valiant57.bsky.social) June 21, 2026 at 6:17 AM


In a statement published on Sunday, L’Équipe apologized (in French), writing:

"'L’Équipe' distances itself from [Pierron's] remarks, which are far removed from our values, and apologises to the footballer concerned and more broadly to our audience."

They also announced Pierron would remain off-air until the end of the current season of her show.

Pierron herself took to X to make her mea culpa, posting (in French):

"In light of the very numerous reactions following my comments in 'L'Équipe de Choc' regarding Belgian footballer Jérémy Doku, I wish to provide a few clarifications."
"In it, I expressed a personal opinion, within the framework of a debate."

Pierron continued:

"In it, I was expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange. These remarks commit only [to] me and in no way reflect a collective position. I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that."

She concluded:

"My intention has never been to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child."

The Belgian football federation announced Doku, who plays professionally for Premier League club Manchester City in England, made it back to London, England, in time to be with his wife, Shireen, who gave birth on Monday to a boy they named Praise.

Belgian team ⁠doctor Brahim Hacene said in an official statement:

"Jérémy received news before yesterday’s match that the birth was imminent. Everything went perfectly, and the mother, father, and baby are all doing wonderfully. Jérémy will rejoin the squad [on Tuesday] evening in Seattle."

Congratulations to Doku and his wife Shireen and welcome to the world, baby Praise.

Latest News

Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Show
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie Makes Tearful Plea On 'Today' Show After Reports Of Note Claiming Nancy Guthrie Died After Abduction

Christina Ricci Just Called Out Jimmy Fallon For Having MMA Fighter Conor McGregor On His Show—And Fans Are Applauding
Viral Post

Christina Ricci Just Called Out Jimmy Fallon For Having MMA Fighter Conor McGregor On His Show—And Fans Are Applauding

Markwayne Mullin; members of Team USA celebrate a goal
Viral Post

DHS Hit With Blunt Reality Check After Tasteless 'Our Soil' Post About U.S. Men's World Cup Team

Donald Trump; Lincoln Memorial Reflectiing Pool
Viral Post

Trump Slammed After He Threatens To Sue ABC News For Their Reporting On Alleged Reflecting Pool Vandalism

More from Trending/post

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Democrats Perfectly Drag Trump With His Own Words After He Claims 'Vandals' Cut Paint Off Reflecting Pool

Democrats were quick to respond with a clip of President Donald Trump's own words after he claimed that "vandals" cut the peeling blue paint from the bottom of his renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The renovation of the Reflecting Pool has become a debacle, marked by recurring algae blooms, workers resorting to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water to combat the problem, and a political blame game in which some Republicans have attempted to pin responsibility for the mess on Democrats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Madonna
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madonna Reveals How 'Falling Out' With Studio Got Her Upcoming Biopic With Julia Garner Scrapped

Not all projects are meant to work out, but it's a terrible feeling when they fail because of something like a budget.

While talking with Interview magazine, Madonna opened up about how her biopic, which she'd already spent the past two years writing and developing, and Ozark's Julia Garner was rumored to portray her, was canceled for budgetary reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
SZA
Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions/Getty Images

SZA Rips 'Degenerate' AI Music After Discovering Hundreds Of Her Songs Were Used To Train It

AI-generated books, art, and music are becoming increasingly common. And, disturbingly, it's getting more difficult to distinguish these products from original works—created by human artists—since those original works are being fed into AI training platforms to "teach" them.

And since tech companies apparently assume original works can be used to train their AI models, it's difficult to deny consent, leading many artists to discover their work has been mined by these platforms without their knowledge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jillian Michaels
Actual Friends/YouTube

'Biggest Loser' Star Jillian Michaels Gets Blunt Factcheck After Claiming Veterans Only Get 'A Day' Compared To Pride Month

Controversial fitness expert Jillian Michaels joined a chorus of homophobes in the MAGA movement who exploit veterans every June to vilify a marginalized community.

While not advocating for or championing efforts that actually help veterans, nor pushing back against Republican cuts to veterans' services, MAGA minions like Michaels are more than happy to invoke them when railing against immigrants, the poor, LGBTQ+ people, the unhoused, or any other group they hate, seemingly forgetting that those people can also be veterans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rod Stewart
John Medina/Getty Images

Rod Stewart Doubles Over During Concert And Needs Oxygen Tank In Worrying Viral Video

81-year-old rock and ballad singer Rod Stewart shocked fans last week while performing in Utah, suddenly needing support from an oxygen tank in order to continue.

The performance was in full swing with a stage full of instrumentalists and backup singers, with the "Downtown Train" singer standing center stage, and the audience was clearly enjoying themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less