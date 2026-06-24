Reporter Responds To Backlash After Criticizing Soccer Star Who Left World Cup To Attend 'Disgusting' Birth Of His Child

French media outlet L’Équipe issued an apology to Belgian national team footballer Jérémy Doku after he was criticized by one of its on-air personalities for his plan to leave the World Cup to be present at the birth of his first child.

Doku had told the press a week prior:

"It depends on when it happens, but it’s my first child, so I would ⁠definitely want to be there. If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child… I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We’ll see what we can do."

In response, L'Equipe de Choc presenter France Pierron declared (in French) on June 19:

"You have to realize that it's truly a privilege to participate in a World Cup, it's an incredible joy. There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place; it might never happen again in your life. It's truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true."

"And you're going to leave all that to be present for the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse my language, where the father is useless, he's just an extra. He just holds your hand and takes a photo."

"You’re going to leave the World Cup to cut an umbilical cord?"

The backlash was fierce and immediate across social media.









www.bbc.com/sport/footba...France Pierron is, to quote Oscar Wilde, someone who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing.What a take to have.In the meantime, Jeremy Doku is a real man with real values.I hope all goes well and he has a terrific world cup



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— Derek Gray (@derekgray.bsky.social) June 21, 2026 at 5:45 AM









Happy Fathers Day to all you great Dads out there . Sad to see Jeremy Doku being criticised in certain quarters for wanting to be at the birthday of his first child instead of staying at the world cup. Good on him , great start to being a Dad.

— Captain Blue (aka Mike G ) (@valiant57.bsky.social) June 21, 2026 at 6:17 AM





In a statement published on Sunday, L’Équipe apologized (in French), writing:

"'L’Équipe' distances itself from [Pierron's] remarks, which are far removed from our values, and apologises to the footballer concerned and more broadly to our audience."

They also announced Pierron would remain off-air until the end of the current season of her show.

Pierron herself took to X to make her mea culpa, posting (in French):

"In light of the very numerous reactions following my comments in 'L'Équipe de Choc' regarding Belgian footballer Jérémy Doku, I wish to provide a few clarifications."

"In it, I expressed a personal opinion, within the framework of a debate."

Pierron continued:

"In it, I was expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange. These remarks commit only [to] me and in no way reflect a collective position. I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that."

She concluded:

"My intention has never been to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child."

The Belgian football federation announced Doku, who plays professionally for Premier League club Manchester City in England, made it back to London, England, in time to be with his wife, Shireen, who gave birth on Monday to a boy they named Praise.

Belgian team ⁠doctor Brahim Hacene said in an official statement:

"Jérémy received news before yesterday’s match that the birth was imminent. Everything went perfectly, and the mother, father, and baby are all doing wonderfully. Jérémy will rejoin the squad [on Tuesday] evening in Seattle."

Congratulations to Doku and his wife Shireen and welcome to the world, baby Praise.