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Savannah Guthrie Makes Tearful Plea On 'Today' Show After Reports Of Note Claiming Nancy Guthrie Died After Abduction

Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Show
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On Tuesday, Today show cohost Savannah Guthrie responded to reports of a note claiming that her mom, Nancy Guthrie, died following her abduction by issuing an emotional plea for answers.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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The mystery surrounding the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has troubled hearts around the world since her disappearance on February 1, 2026.

Nancy was last seen entering her garage, attached to her Arizona home, on the evening of January 31, when her family dropped her off from a gathering. When she did not appear on Sunday morning for church service, a follow-up wellness check revealed that she was not in her home.

Based on her back door being left ajar and a very quick shot of a hooded figure on one of her home security cameras, it's believed that she was abducted from her home sometime between being dropped off at home and the very early hours of February 1.

Since then, no additional evidence has surfaced, though a few disturbing anonymous tips have been submitted.

First, the app that tracked Nancy's pacemaker disconnected a few hours after she went missing. Next, a small amount of blood was found in her home, confirming for authorities that her disappearance was an abduction.

Then, in May, an anonymous tip claimed her remains had been buried in Mexico, prompting a June search along the U.S.-Mexico border, where a mass unmarked grave had been discovered recently. That search was unsuccessful, though they're determined to continue looking in case the tip was legitimate.

Now, it's been revealed that another anonymous tip was received in May.

As with other tips and the ransom notes received, the full contents have not been revealed to the general public for the sake of the mental health and privacy of the Guthrie family. However, this tip claimed, in part, that Guthrie had died after being abducted.

The note did not include any additional information about Nancy's condition, what had happened, or her location. The note also did not offer an apology for Nancy's loss or any demands that might lead to her return home.

Like all other tips regarding this case, it's unclear if this one is legitimate.

During the live broadcast of the Today show, reporter Savannah Guthrie sat down with her co-host, Craig Melvin, who gently brought up the latest details of the case.

He also showed support for Guthrie, who had returned to work and continued to cover the news, though she was not involved in the coverage of her mother's case.

Melvin delicately said:

"The bravery and courage with which you have done this job every day since that happened... it's nothing short of remarkable."

Savannah Guthrie was clearly grateful to have a supportive community around her.

"I love you guys, and I love this place."
"This is unusual and unprecedented, to say the least, to be sitting here."
"I don't have any comment on this story. I'm not involved in our coverage."
"But I can't pretend that I'm not here."

Though she's not involved in coverage of the case, Guthrie briefly took advantage of having the platform to ask for help.

"Since I am, I just want to take the opportunity to ask people, really to beg people, to come forward."
"Somebody knows something."
"This is a news story that today is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended family lives, that our children live, every day."
"We are in agony. We cannot be at peace."
"No matter how much I try to come out here every day, and smile, and find that joy... and I will, I promise, I will..."
"But this is the moment to tell you, we need your help. We're begging for your help."
"I'm not going to miss that opportunity. So please, if you're watching, no matter how small, the reward is there, you can tell us, it can be anonymous, but please, do the right thing for us, for our family, and for our children."
"We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her."

You can watch the segment here:

Viewers couldn't imagine going through something like this, and hoped the Guthrie family will find closure.


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What the Guthrie family has been going through is unimaginable, and we hope they find closure soon.

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