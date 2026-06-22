Photo Of The Destroyed Grass After Trump's White House UFC Fight Is Going Viral—And It's Infuriating

The Ellipse, officially named President's Park South, is a 52-acre public park located south of the White House fence and north of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It features a 1-kilometer circular road that surrounds an expansive lawn.

The park was made infamous in 2021 when then outgoing MAGA Republican President Donald Trump headlined a rally there, spawning the Capitol riot and insurrection that caused at least five deaths, injuries to over 150 members of law enforcement, and millions of dollars of damages.

The lawn at The Ellipse was chosen as a viewing party area for the cheap seats for Trump's 80th birthday party/Freedom 250/UFC cage fight. Attendance inside the venue on the White House grounds was an invitation only event, costing upwards of a million dollars for VIPs, limited to 4,000 guests handpicked by the Trump administration.

Attendees relegated to The Ellipse entered a ticket lottery for one of the 85,000 tickets available for free access to the viewing party. The once lush lawn at the public park was left with bare patches and dead sod after the event's set-up was torn down.

Washington D.C. local news reporter for WUSA9, Spencer Allan Brooks, shared an aerial photo facing east taken Friday morning that included the algae-infested reflecting pool and the destroyed lawn of The Ellipse.

@SpencerSays/X

You can see a closer view of The Ellipse post viewing party from Brooks' photo here:

@SpencerSays/X

Meidas Touch shared a photo facing north from Reuters photographer Aaron Schwartz that primarily showed The Ellipse.

The photo was picked up by several international and national news agencies and shared across social media.

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The White House South Lawn, where the UFC event took place, can be seen in the background of Schwartz's photo where the structures set up for the fight are still being disassembled.

People were appalled by the state the park was left in and mocked the POTUS in the replies.





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The White House’s South Lawn reportedly also suffered damage due to Trump's UFC event.

A White House spokesperson told USA Today that $1 million pledged by ScottsMiracle-Gro will be spent restoring the White House grass.

No word as of this writing on restoration efforts or costs for The Ellipse.