Woman Sparks Debate With Video Explaining Why A 'Handy' Husband Is Way Better Than A Rich One

What "luxury" means is different to each person. While some might think specifically of high-end makeup, Louis Vuitton purses, mini mansions, and personal jets, others are much more interested in things that light them up, like a backyard turned into an oasis, or things that make their lives easier, like knowing someone who's great with tools.
For TikToker Jillian Gerhardt, that meant marrying the handyman instead of marrying a rich man.
Gerhardt explained:
"One of the greatest luxuries in life is being married to the handy guy."
"Not yacht or private jet rich. I'm talking about a level of wealth that is way more realistic."
"The dryer starts making a weird noise, and your husband goes, 'Let me take a look at it.'"
"That is wealth."
To Gerhardt, not only does this save money by being able to do the repairs from the comfort of your own home instead of having to call and make an appointment, but it also offers a sense of security and independence that money cannot buy.
You can watch the video here:
@jilliangerhardt
One of the greatest luxuries in life? Marry the handy guy 🛠️🧰❤️ #bluecollar #hanyman #handymen #handyhusband #bluecollarwife
The video sparked passionate responses from fellow TikTokers who agreed or felt seen and valued.
Fellow TikTokers agreed with Gerhardt's take.
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
Some self-identified "handy" TikTokers felt appreciated by the video.
There's been a negative stigma placed on people who work in repair and "blue collar" work for decades, and while these jobs are very much needed by every member of society, it's somehow socially frowned upon to do these jobs.
Seeing someone not only place value on these roles but encourage people to marry those filling those positions has to feel like great validation.
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
@jilliangerhardt/TikTok
Unfortunately, people with valuable talents like being able to repair household appliances are often not valued enough. Because rich people could call a repairman without thinking about the cost, or just skip that step altogether and buy a new one, the onus of value is always placed on the wealthy instead of the self-sufficient.
But there's something so comforting about being able to fix the problem yourself—or being loved by someone who can.