Texas Attorney Endorses James Talarico Because Ken Paxton Once Stole His Pricey Pen In Hilariously Petty New Ad

The Senate campaign of Texas Democratic state Representative James Talarico is sharing a new endorsement from a source with historic ties to his opponent, embattled MAGA Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Over a decade ago, Texas attorney Joe Joplin alleged that Paxton stole his $1,000 Montblanc pen, a gift from his wife. Joplin left the pen in a dish at a courthouse metal detector, then security cameras captured Paxton picking it up and walking away with it.
At the time, Paxton’s spokesperson claimed it was a simple mistake and Paxton returned the stolen property after Joplin reported the theft. But Joplin has now thrown his support behind Representative Talarico's Senate campaign in a new ad that includes the security footage.
Team Talarico shared the ad on social media, including the message:
"[Joe Joplin] could have pressed charges, but decided against it because Joe is a nice guy. He’d never take someone else’s pen. But he also hasn’t forgotten who took his."
You can watch the ad here:
When Talarico shared the ad on his social media, he captioned it:
"I'll never steal your pen."
In addition to the ad, Team Talarico launched a fundraiser selling $6 pens with the inscription:
"NOT KEN PAXTON’S PEN"
@teamtalaricohq/Bluesky
People praised the new campaign ad as perfectly petty.
Wow! He’s not only corrupt, a cheat, and an adulterer; we now discover that he’s also a thief? My goodness! Why do people vote for a thief? Well, Republicans voted for a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, an adulterer, a thief, and a corrupt person. Stop voting for criminals!
— REAL GEORGE III Ph.D (@fuzym.bsky.social) August 15, 2026 at 8:29 AM
@MoeJLong/X
Ken Paxton is another prime example of a rich corrupt republican trying to take over government for his own use. He has no concept, empathy or understanding of the working class in this country. He would not represent the interests of the people of Texas! TEXAS DO BETTER & VOTE FOR JAMES TALARICO!
— frankcefaliello.bsky.social (@frankcefaliello.bsky.social) August 15, 2026 at 10:54 AM
Klepto Ken steals pens Texas T for Talarico
— Chris⚖️Justice (@chrisjustice01.bsky.social) August 15, 2026 at 12:41 PM
And someone wondered if the Canadian comedy sketch show The Kids In The Hall had predicted the future.
Paxton, with his criminal past and allegations of adultery, has been endorsed by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
Birds of a feather...