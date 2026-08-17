Texas Attorney Endorses James Talarico Because Ken Paxton Once Stole His Pricey Pen In Hilariously Petty New Ad

The shelter wasted no time leaning into its newest resident’s pop-punk persona:

“While this Avril doesn’t play guitar, she has some pretty awesome eyeliner and is ready to rock your world with her awesome purrrsonality. This gorgeous girl is all about her people and loves soaking up attention, affection, and admiration from her fans.”

SARC is the municipal animal shelter for the City of Surrey, caring for lost, stray, and surrendered animals, from dogs and cats to small mammals like rabbits and guinea pigs, with the occasional livestock or exotic animal also coming through its doors.

Beyond reuniting lost pets with their owners and helping animals find new homes through adoption, the shelter handles animal control and bylaws and offers communal cremation services.

But Avril apparently has one nonnegotiable request for her future tour rider:

“While Avril is incredibly sweet with humans, she's made it very clear that she prefers to be the only cat in the spotlight. She's not interested in sharing her stage with other felines and would thrive in a home where she can reign as the one and only queen.”

Her adoption profile backs that up. Other cats are a firm “No Thanks!” while dogs remain an unknown. Children ages 12 and older can make the cut, provided they’re cat savvy.

But anyone hoping to bring this pop-punk princess home may already be "Too Much to Ask." Avril proved so popular that she’s already listed as adopted.

She may be off the market, but you can still admire Avril from afar:

And honestly, the resemblance is all in the attitude.

Avril is a roughly two-year-old domestic shorthair with a white chest and face, green eyes, a pink nose and some seriously camera-ready eyeliner. With wide eyes and her head tilted toward the camera, the spayed female looks less like a rescue cat and more like she’s posing for her own Let Go album cover.

It didn’t take long for that attitude to win over the internet. Social media users flooded the comments with enough song references, cat puns, and pop-punk jokes to fill an entire album.

Here’s how social media reacted to the internet’s newest feline rock star:









































Apparently, one viral Facebook post wasn’t enough for this Avril.

The newly adopted feline now has an Instagram account under the fitting handle @avrilfeligne , giving fans another place to keep up with her post-shelter era.

Avril Feligne’s Instagram bio delivers a purrfect summary of her new persona:

“Can’t spell ‘complicated’ without ‘cat’ 🤘🏼🖤 🐈⬛ Eyeliner: natural | Attitude: chart-topping Adoption diary in progress 📖”

With 4,752 followers already along for the ride, Avril is proving that you don’t need nine lives to become an internet icon.

See what Avril has been getting up to on Instagram below:

As for the other Avril? The singer has yet to publicly comment on her feline doppelgänger, so there’s no word on whether she’s ready to share the spotlight.

Lavigne has plenty keeping her busy. Following the release of Love Sux and her Greatest Hits tour, the pop-punk icon continues to write and record new music while performing at festivals around the world.

Offstage, Lavigne runs The Avril Lavigne Foundation , which supports people with Lyme disease and disabilities.

While Lavigne keeps rocking stages around the globe, her four-legged namesake appears to have found the purrfect gig of her own: ruling the internet one perfectly lined cat eye at a time.