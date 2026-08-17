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London Movie Theater Goes Viral For Promoting 'The Odyssey' And 'Spider-Man' Showings In Hilariously Adorable Way

Matt Damon; Tom Holland
Universal Pictures; Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Picturehouse Central, a movie theater in London, has fans applauding over their clever sign promoting showings of The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 17, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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There's nothing like spending a hot summer day in a movie theater watching a blockbuster, and this summer has no shortage of them.

Two films in particularly, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the latest Marvel installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, have taken theaters by storm.

And while you might think the big draw is their eponymous main characters, Matt Damon's Odysseus and Tom Holland's Spider-Man, you'd be wrong—at least according to one ingenious London movie theater!

Because Picturehouse Central's marketing campaign for the two films centers on what for many is the real star of both movies: Zendaya. Matt and Tom who?

Picturehouse, a chain of upscale movie theaters in London, has gone viral for the way they've chosen to market The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day: by making them all about co-star Zendaya.

At the Picturehouse Central location in central London, the theaters marquee reads:

"Still Showing: 'The Odyssey' in 70mm Featuring Zendaya and 'Spider-Man' Starring Zendaya's Husband"

No, exactly! Who needs Matt Damon and Tom Holland when you've got Zendaya and Zendaya?!

Zendaya, of course, is one of the biggest stars out there, but in both films she's secondary to Damon and her husband, Holland.

Obviously, Holland is the Spider-Man in question, whereas Zendaya plays MJ, his love interest and partner in crime-fighting.

In The Odyssey, she plays Athena, the goddess of wisdom and warfare who acts as a protector and guide of Damon's Odysseus.

But, you know, neither man really holds a candle when it comes to star wattage. And as the post has gone viral, fans have been all about it.

On Reddit, fans wrote:

"I love how everyone has established Tom is Mr. Zendaya" —u/own-importance5459
"It's her world and we're just living in it." —u/tiredloafofbread

While a fan on Instagram admitted:

"When I forget his name I Google 'Zendaya's husband.'"

Exactly. And part of what made Picturehouse's signage so much fun, as fans pointed out, is that Holland would likely find this just as hilarious as the rest of us.

People just all-around had a very good time with Picturehouse's take on summer's two biggest blockbusters.

The fact that not only is Holland also in The Odyssey, but London is his hometown, just makes this all the funnier, and he surely sees the humor.

As for Damon? Well he's a seasoned enough star at this point to know who he's dealing with. Zendaya supremacy!

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