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Vance Dragged After 'Accidentally' Coming Up With Juvenile Nickname For The Far Left In Cringey Speech

Screenshot of JD Vance at rally in North Carolina
C-SPAN

While speaking at a campaign rally for MAGA North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley, Vice President JD Vance "accidentally" misspoke while criticizing the "far left."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Vice President JD Vance was widely mocked online after he misspoke while criticizing the "far left" at a campaign rally for MAGA North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley.

Vance was in the city of Greensboro to encourage voters to vote for one of the MAGA candidates that has been endorsed by the White House. Whatley was previously the chair of the Republican National Committee from 2024 to 2025.

At one point, he said:

“We need somebody who will fight back against the fart left, we need Michael Whatley in the United States Senate."

There was some light laughter from some of those in attendance and Vance caught himself, adding:

“Now, you may not have even heard that, but I actually, I usually don’t misspeak, but I just called them the fart left, not the far left. I promise that was an accident.”
"The fake news will accuse me of bad language. I promise I did not mean to call them the fart left. I meant to call them the far left."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Vance had tried to backtrack, but no one was buying his explanation.




Vance's public appearances have been riddled with gaffes.

He drew comparisons to Selina Meyer, the bumbling vice president played by actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus on HBO's hit political satire Veep, after he stopped a rally speech to check whether President Donald Trump had called him.

At another point, Vance unveiled a large poster that was supposed to show a photo of Markita Barnes, who was found guilty in March on 10 healthcare fraud charges. But because of the lighting inside the venue, the image was barely visible to the audience. Unaware that the display had failed, Vance pressed ahead with his prepared remarks.

Oh, and did we mention that it was just days ago that Vance referred to Canada as a "state?" He did this in the middle of an ongoing trade dispute that has further tested the relationship between Canada and the U.S.

The White House is clearly not sending their best and brightest.

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