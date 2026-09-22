Skip to content

Fans Rally Around Christina Applegate After She Shares New Video Following Months-Long Hospitalization

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video Of Trump Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Is All Kinds Of Awkward After Media Ban Backfires Spectacularly

Screenshot of Donald Trump during ribbon-cutting ceremony
Newsmax

President Trump's recent decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House prompted a network boycott in solidarity on Monday—and Trump felt the consequences almost immediately.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump's decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House prompted a network boycott in solidarity and a ribbon cutting ceremony on the White House's South Lawn came with completely indecipherable audio because the press pool has decided to stop filming daily events.

Footage from a Monday ribbon cutting ceremony revealed that the sounds of the Marine One chopper just yards away drowned out Trump's remarks. The far-right network Newsmax was on the scene, and even they had to admit that Trump's attack against the free press seemed to be “backfiring just a little bit.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

CNN had been scheduled to handle television pool coverage for Monday’s presidential events, but a White House schedule released late Sunday removed the network from that assignment. The move came days after Trump announced that CNN, Politico and MS NOW would be barred from the White House, citing what he characterized as unfavorable and false coverage.

The five networks that rotate responsibility for the White House television pool—CNN, Fox News, ABC, NBC and CBS—subsequently agreed not to provide pooled video coverage of the president while CNN remained excluded.

Under the pool system, one network is responsible for producing video and audio that can be shared with other news organizations, allowing outlets to divide the expense of covering presidential events and provide access when the number of available press positions is limited.

Fox News Washington bureau chief Bryan Boughton, who is currently chairing the pool, announced:

“This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the president. This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”
“All other pool coverage will continue as normal, including Congress, VIPs, and selected events in Washington and around this country. We will provide further updates as this situation develops.”

The five networks in the pool also released a statement of their own:

"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”

The awkwardness of the ribbon cutting ceremony showed that Trump felt the consequences of his decision immediately.


On Monday, CNN, Politico and MS NOW also filed a federal lawsuit against Trump and other administration officials, arguing that the White House had violated their First Amendment rights and denied them due process by revoking their access and credentials. The outlets are seeking to have their access restored and the ban blocked.

Other forms of pool coverage, including print, photography and radio, were set to continue, along with secondary television pool assignments that were not directly affected by CNN’s removal.

Latest News

Selena Gomez on a red carpet.
Celebrities

Selena Gomez's Candid Comments About How People Want Her To Look Like Her 2016 Self Have Fans Sounding Off

Tom Cruise; Taylor Swift
Celebrities

Tom Cruise Reveals What He And Taylor Swift Were Talking About At Chiefs Game: 'She's A Genius'

Ken Paxton; James Talarico
Viral Post

Ken Paxton Just Made A Cringey Geographical Typo In A Campaign Tweet—And James Talarico Made Him Pay For It

screenshots from Chris Gallant Instagram reel
LGBTQ

Gay Congressional Candidate Refuses To Be Ashamed Of Fetish Model Past After Attacks From Conservatives—And We're Cheering

More from People/donald-trump

Mike Johnson flanked by other Republicans
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Republicans Get Hit With Epic Reminder After Tweet Warning About Communists Building Walls

After the official House Republicans X account tweeted a warning that "every communist country eventually builds a wall," critics were quick to point out the party's general hypocrisy.

President Donald Trump has long advocated for the United States to construct a border wall, making it a cornerstone of his immigration policy back in 2016. Since then, Republicans have continued to defend the wall as necessary for reasons of national security.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Mike Pence; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mike Pence Reveals Trump's Telling Response After Pence Offered His Prayers Following Jan. 6 Rift

Vice President Mike Pence told the audience during his appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. that President Donald Trump rejected his offer of "praying" for him following their public rift in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection.

Pence has long appeared to play both sides, on one hand condemning Trump for pushing the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was fraudulent, while on the other accusing Democrats of not advocating for election integrity. But he has been out of Trump's good graces for years now since his decision to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shailene Woodley attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley's Stylist For The Emmys Calls Out 'Super Rude And Mean' Comments About Actor's Look

Shailene Woodley has plenty going on right now, including her first Emmy win and an ex-fiancé suddenly sharing intimate details about their relationship. Yet somehow, the internet has decided her red carpet outfit is the situation requiring immediate attention.

Woodley attended Monday’s 78th Primetime Emmy Awards after already having a pretty good reason to celebrate. The 34-year-old won her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for playing Annie Clay in season 2 of Hulu’s Paradise at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 6.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Lopez
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Minnesota Shoplifter's Mugshot Goes Viral After People Think She Looks A Lot Like Jennifer Lopez

BREAKING: Megastar Jennifer Lopez has been arrested for shoplifting in Minnesota—oh wait, it's just a woman who LOOKS like Jennifer Lopez.

But like, really, really looks like Jennifer Lopez. So much so her mugshot is going viral.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Maria Elvira Salazar; Donald Trump
@MaElviraSalazar/X; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

MAGA Florida Rep. Breaks With Trump To Call Out His Immigration Crackdown For Going 'Too Far' In Surprising Video

Florida Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his immigration crackdown in a new campaign ad, though many critics aren't too sympathetic to her claim that MAGA voters feel "betrayed."

The video marks a striking departure for Salazar, long regarded as one of Trump’s allies in Congress. After endorsing his 2024 presidential bid and receiving his full support for her reelection campaign, Salazar has now emerged as a rare Republican voice openly criticizing the administration’s immigration approach.

Keep ReadingShow less