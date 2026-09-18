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Matthew Rhys' 'Brothers & Sisters' Costar Goes Viral With Hilariously Shady Post After Rhys' Historic Emmy Wins

Matthew Rhys and Dave Annable
Gilbert Flores/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Following Matthew Rhys' historic Emmy wins for Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me, his former Brothers & Sisters costar Dave Annable penned a congratulatory post for the ages.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 18, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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During Monday's 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys made history by becoming the first person to win two lead acting Emmys in a single night. Rhys won both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay.

He picked up a third statue Monday when Widow’s Bay won Outstanding Comedy Series.

When his 2018 Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy win for The Americans—where he costarred with the woman who would become his partner offscreen, Keri Russell—is added in, Rhys also became the first person to win all three lead acting Emmy categories in the award's history. Russell and Rhys have a 10-year-old son, Sam.

Rhys' first major role in the United States was in the 2006 family drama Brothers & Sisters which aired for five seasons from 2006-2011. He starred alongside an ensemble cast that included Sally Field, Calista Flockhart, Balthazar Getty, Rachel Griffiths, Ron Rifkin, Patricia Wettig, Emily VanCamp, Rob Lowe, and Dave Annable.

Field, who played his mother on Brothers & Sisters, also won an Emmy Monday night for her movie Remarkably Bright Creatures. It was also her fourth win out of her ten nominations.

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On Monday before the Emmys aired, their Brothers & Sisters costar Dave Annable, who played Field's son and Rhys' younger brother on the show, wished them both luck.

Their costar Rachel Griffiths, who played their sister, shared her best wishes in a comment on Annable's post.

reply to @dave_annable/Instagram

The duo of Annable and Rhys and the show's executive producer Ken Olin reportedly pitched the idea of a Brothers & Sisters holiday special to wrap up all the loose ends that weren't resolved when the series was canceled.

Matthew Rhys and Dave Annable pitched a Holiday special for the series Brothers & Sisters?Make this happen execs this would be slick

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— Gatimo (@gatimo.bsky.social) June 8, 2026 at 9:39 PM

After Rhys' historic night, Annable returned to Instagram to take credit for teaching Rhys everything he knows about acting in a cheeky post accompanied by a carousel of photos of himself and Rhys through the years.

Annable wrote:

"Dearest Younger Matthew (It’s clearly been awhile), you will one day sign on to a television show called 'Brothers and Sisters'. There were very famous, incredibly talented actors on that show AND one, Dave Annable."
"You will form a very close friendship with this Annable which will last many years (you can see it on your face) and eventually you will even be the best man at his wedding but something always bumped young Annable. He would work across from you and often wonder if that was 'acting' you were trying to do."

You can see his post and photos here:

Annable added:

"I imagine it would be hard to quantify and put into words all that you learned from that strapping young thespian Annable during their time together but watching him must have somehow worked for you and now OLDER Matthew has just made HISTORY and won THREE Emmys on Monday night."

After teasing Rhys, Annable finished with a heartfelt message.

"Matthew, your much younger brother couldn’t be more proud of you. Love you so much mate. You are a superstar and just about the most beautiful human being I’ve ever met. I’ve cherished every single moment we’ve had together. Love you. Proud of you. Congratulations brother."

People shared their love for both actors and their continued friendship in the comments.

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Annable has been on the action thriller series Lioness since 2023. Rhys is set to return for the second season of the horror comedy Widow’s Bay.

And maybe they'll reunite for a Brothers & Sisters holiday special.

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