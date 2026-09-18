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MAGA Florida Rep. Breaks With Trump To Call Out His Immigration Crackdown For Going 'Too Far' In Surprising Video

Screenshot of Maria Elvira Salazar; Donald Trump
@MaElviraSalazar/X; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida called out President Trump over his immigration crackdown in a new campaign ad, warning that Hispanic MAGA voters feel "betrayed"—but many critics have limited sympathy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Florida Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his immigration crackdown in a new campaign ad, though many critics aren't too sympathetic to her claim that MAGA voters feel "betrayed."

The video marks a striking departure for Salazar, long regarded as one of Trump’s allies in Congress. After endorsing his 2024 presidential bid and receiving his full support for her reelection campaign, Salazar has now emerged as a rare Republican voice openly criticizing the administration’s immigration approach.

Her comments suggest that the consequences of the crackdown have become impossible for her to ignore. Representing a district with deep immigrant ties, Salazar appears to be responding to mounting concerns from constituents who feel directly affected by the policy, even if it means challenging a president she has consistently supported in the past.

In the ad, she says:

“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far. In July, 50% of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisors are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today."
“You can be for immigration what [Abraham] Lincoln was for slavery and [Ronald] Reagan was for communism. I’m not talking about giving them amnesty. I’m talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

But here's the thing—many have warned Hispanic communities that this is exactly what would happen in the event Trump returned to office and no one in the Trump administration made any secret of supporting the "largest deportation campaign in history," human rights be damned.

Democrats quickly pointed out that Salazar had made a recent bid for more money for ICE and has urged followers not to "fall for her lies."

As you can imagine, people aren't too sympathetic no matter how impassioned Salazar's message.


Salazar's Florida GOP colleague, state senator Ileana Garcia, was criticized last year after she—the founder of Latinas for Trump—denounced the Trump administration's "inhumane" arrests of immigrants and said that she and other Trump supporters had not "voted for" this.

Garcia spoke out after Salazar released a statement expressing that she is “fully aware” of—and “heartbroken” over—the Trump administration’s recent immigration measures. Salazar said these actions have “left thousands exposed to deportation” and threatened “our duty to due process that every democracy must guarantee.”

Garcia, who is just one of the many Cubans who've pledged their support for Trump, expressed strong concern over reported tactics in southern Florida, where immigration officials have made arrests within immigration courts and taken other measures targeting individuals who are otherwise following legal orders.

During his failed 2020 campaign, Trump’s team launched its own official Hispanic outreach coalition and issued multiple cease and desist letters threatening legal action against the Latinos for Trump group, which had supported his successful 2016 run.

The Latinas for Trump organization co-founded by Garcia was affiliated with that group, and both faced significant backlash from critics who argued that Trump’s administration—and especially its harsh immigration policies—would harm the Hispanic community, disproportionately targeting and discriminating against them.

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