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Someone Just Edited That Viral 'He's Not Real' Airplane Meltdown To Give It The Perfect Twist Ending

Screenshots of Tiffany Gomas from viral video
Fox News

An AI video of the "he's not real" meltdown on a 2023 flight is going viral after it was edited to change up the ending—and it's too good.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 17, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell attracted widespread mockery after he was lampooned in an AI video of the infamous "he's not real" meltdown Tiffany Gomas had on a 2023 flight.

Gomas, now a conservative influencer, went viral in the summer of 2023 after shouting profanities at flight attendants at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, telling them the plane would crash, and claiming an unidentified passenger on the plane was not real. She later referred to herself as the "crazy plane lady" and asked for forgiveness.

Shortly after the video of her outburst went viral, she launched a campaign for "promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying," garnering tens of thousands of followers on social media.

According to the police report, Gomas first argued with a family member about her Apple AirPods before she informed flight attendants that she believed the plane was unsafe and unlikely to reach its destination intact. She later said she had gotten into an "altercation" with a fellow passenger that "spiraled out of control" and "was not my best moment."

You can see the original video below.

An AI edit shows that the passenger Gomas is pointing is in fact—drumroll please—McConnell, who stares at the camera, his mouth agape.

It's quite fitting considering the larger conversation being had about McConnell's undeniable physical decline.

He sparked a flurry of memes earlier this week after he was filmed by TMZ being loaded into a car to go to the Senate after months of public questions surrounding his health.

The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence in June, prompting an advanced life support response. Over the summer, his office said his condition was improving.

In a July 13 social media post, McConnell said he had been hospitalized after a fall that left him "briefly unconscious" and revealed he was also recovering from a mild case of pneumonia. He included a photo of himself in a hospital bed, but the image only intensified speculation online, with some users claiming it had been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Gomas soon came across the video and was noticeably amused, remarking:

"Lawd have mercy. It never ends. LOL"

You can see her post below.

She even shared it with her followers, saying that the viral video is now "coming back out of retirement."

Others got exactly what the video was getting at and mocked McConnell profusely.


McConnell has not commented on the meme and we anticipate his office will remain silent.

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