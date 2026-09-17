Interviewer's 'Heterosexuality Is A Curse' Question To 'Practical Magic 2' Stars Dianne Wiest And Stockard Channing Goes Viral—And We're Cringing Hard

Not even midnight margaritas could have prepared Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing for this question, apparently.

Wiest and Channing play Jet and Frances Owens, the eccentric witch aunts of sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) in Practical Magic. Nearly 30 years later, they return as the Owens family matriarchs in Practical Magic 2, where a new generation gets tangled in the family's infamous curse.

And about that curse, Everyman Cinemas interviewer Nona Dimitrova had a legit question:

“If heterosexuality was a curse because, of course, like to the Owen sisters and the Owens family in general, the curse is to do with men falling in love with them, so, humorously, of course, I wanted to ask…”

At this point, it could go anywhere. Did Jet and Frances question the curse? Find a loophole? Does the Owens curse extend to Nicole Kidman's ex-husband?

But Dimitrova had a more rainbow-colored workaround in mind:

“[D]o you think Francis and Jet ever considered being lesbian?”

Wiest and Channing didn't appear to offer a verbal answer. Instead, they stared silently back at Dimitrova as the question hung in the air like a spell nobody knew how to break.

In Dimitrova's defense, she didn't pull the question out of a cauldron. Vice p reviously explored a queer reading of Practical Magic that similarly framed heterosexuality itself as part of the Owens family curse.

And the footage, fortunately, speaks even when nobody else does:

@bonbnona part of my soul died actually

Nothing could make that silence less hilarious.

The rest of the interview proved considerably easier to answer. When Dimitrova asked about returning to Practical Magic, Wiest had no trouble finding the words.

For Wiest, the magic came right back:

“Like silk off a spool. It was so easy because we have the same; we have each other... We know each other, even though perhaps we haven't seen each other for 30 years. There's still that trust. We're in the same house. We're in these clothes.”

Of course, neither actor spent those three decades tending herbs in the greenhouse. Wiest's work included Rabbit Hole—opposite Kidman—I Care a Lot and Apartment 7A. Channing starred as First Lady Abbey Bartlet on The West Wing and later appeared on The Good Wife.

But Jet and Frances were still waiting for them—and apparently, so was another family crisis.

Channing explained what has changed for the Owens family:

“Well, the stakes are higher in the second film. The outside world becomes more threatening. And threatens this little family, if you will.”

Practical Magic 2 also brings in a younger Owens generation, with Joey King as Sally's elder daughter, Kylie , and Maisie Williams as her younger daughter, Antonia.

While they faced another supernatural crisis onscreen, viewers were still recovering from the silence following Dimitrova's question.

And unlike Wiest and Channing, social media had plenty to say:

@andyparkertattoos/TikTok

@amylovattt/TikTok

@lolarosieee/TikTok

@witchy_gardening/TikTok

@olivialilymarks/TikTok

@x.toxictears/TikTok

@.tsum.tsum/TikTok

@banana_prolly_in_pajamas/TikTok

@h.13swift/TikTok

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Awkward interview moment aside, the sequel still has some serious box office magic. Practical Magic 2 opened to $30 million domestically and $16 million overseas for a $46 million global debut, knocking Spider-Man: Brand New Day out of the top spot after seven weeks.

For Wiest, getting audiences into theaters is part of the experience:

“And when you go to the movies, it's not only that it's... This glorious light and the screen and everything, you're with a community of people. You have an instant community around you, and you all experience the same thing that you're watching.”

Dimitrova experienced that firsthand, telling the cast she looked around during Practical Magic 2 and realized everyone was crying at the same time. And with Stevie Nicks in the mix, really, who could blame them?

The full interview also features Xolo Maridueña, who plays Kylie's love interest, Gideon, and Solly McLeod, who plays dark warlock Tom Lockland.

Watch the full Everyman Cinemas interview below:

- YouTube Everyman Cinemas

Maybe that's the real spell Practical Magic has been casting all along. Nearly 30 years later, audiences are still showing up to laugh, cry, and get swept up with the Owens women—even if some questions are better left floating unanswered over the midnight margaritas.