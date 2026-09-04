'Practical Magic' Star Evan Rachel Wood Reveals Nobody From Original Film Reached Out To Her Before Her Role Was Re-Cast For Sequel

When Practical Magic 2 was announced last year, fans were ready to head back to the Owens family home—but apparently, not everyone from the original cast got the invitation.

The sequel picks up 25 years after the 1998 cult classic, with Joey King and Maisie Williams taking over as Kylie and Antonia Owens, the daughters of Sandra Bullock’s Sally. The recasting hasn’t exactly worked its magic on everyone, with fans complaining about Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip being replaced in the roles they originated.

Wood shared her side of the casting story on Instagram:

@evanrachelwood/Instagram

Of course, Wood’s message isn’t entirely shade-free. She also calls attention to the fact that none of her former co-stars reached out after she wasn’t brought back for the sequel.

Drawing in part from Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel, The Book of Magic, the sequel finds Kylie discovering her family’s curse as her own powers begin to emerge.

As for why Wood won’t be along for the ride, the Westworld actor explained:

"I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel. I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting."

The original Practical Magic became a cult favorite in the years after its release, and excitement around the sequel only grew when Bullock and Nicole Kidman were confirmed to return. In the lead-up to the film’s release, however, fans have complained about the decision to replace Wood and Alexandra Artrip, who originated the roles of Kylie and Antonia.

Wood made it clear she shares fans’ disappointment:

“I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

Director Susanne Bier insists there’s no bad blood behind Wood’s recasting. The sequel simply needs a younger Kylie, and de-aging magic apparently wasn’t an option.

From the red carpet premiere, check out her remarks below:

Susanne Bier says recasting Evan Rachel Wood’s character in #PracticalMagic2 was “not personal”: “The kids in the story are right out of college, so it wasn’t really a question.” pic.twitter.com/Ld80LJ3dfq

— Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2026

Bier is no stranger to major projects—or major accolades. She became the first female director to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, European Film Award, and Primetime Emmy Award, and previously directed Bullock in Netflix’s hit 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

Wood had previously told Entertainment Tonight in July that she “hadn’t had the chance to connect” with King about taking over as Kylie.

She also imagined what a return might have looked like:

“The opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes.”

You can view more of her interview here:

The Practical Magic fandom was already buzzing over the decision to recast Kylie, and Wood’s latest revelation has given fans even more to talk about.

Magically, the conversation quickly made its way to social media:













































Of course, King has found herself right in the middle of the recasting chatter. When some fans went as far as accusing her of “ruining” the sequel by taking over Wood’s role, she wasn’t afraid to enter the conversation.

King had one request for fans skeptical about her casting:

“I know it’s hard sometimes when legacy sequels are made, and casting is different than what certain people envisioned, but I only ask that you open your mind a little and see how much fun I had making it… Being an [Owens] woman is not something I take lightly, and I hope that respect shines through.”

Luckily, there will still be some familiar Owens family magic in the mix. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are returning as aunts Jet and Franny Owens, even as the next generation takes center stage.

Fans can decide whether the new cast works its magic when Practical Magic 2 arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026.