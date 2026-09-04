Skip to content

George Clooney Expertly Calls Out Trump Administration For Making 'Cruelty' The 'Base' Of Their Politics In Mic Drop Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Scott Bessent Gets Blunt Reality Check After Shaming Media To Their Faces Over Iran War Reporting

Screenshot of Scott Bessent
@atrupar/X

Earlier this week during a press conference at the G20 Summit of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shamed the news media for their coverage of the Iran war, calling them "one of the best allies that the Iranians have"—and was swiftly called out for his hypocrisy by critics.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was called out for his hypocrisy after he shamed the news media at a press conference at the G20 Summit of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in North Carolina for their coverage of the Iran war, calling them "one of the best allies that the Iranians have."

Bessent’s appearance at the event came as U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump has considered formally declaring the conflict over while telling aides he believes sustained economic pressure could ultimately compel Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions or trigger the collapse of its government.

Those discussions reportedly took place as U.S. and Iranian forces continued trading fire, with both sides also vying for influence over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent was asked whether he believes the highly unpopular war is "closer to the end" or if "we're more in the middle," to which he responded:

"Look, Iran does not have control of the strait and they are in a death spiral. We have control of the strait. The limited kinetic strikes that we did yesterday were to take out radar...some patchwork of tinker toy erector set radar they were trying to reconstruct along the banks of the strait."
"I can't remember what the number is, I just saw it, but I think we got out about 17 million barrels of crude yesterday. That is not Iranian control of the strait. One of the best allies that the Iranians have on this is the media because the media immediately publishes all the lies that they say." ...
“Everyone in this audience and every news outlet should be ashamed for publishing that, taking a lying regime at face value."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That sure is an ironic statement coming from Bessent, considering Trump has a well documented history of lying on a daily basis and the administration continues to cater to his narcissistic and manipulative whims.

He was quickly called out.


Shortly after Bessent’s remarks, Trump himself attacked media reports questioning the state of U.S. weapons supplies after months of fighting with Iran. He rejected claims that the war had significantly depleted American stockpiles, insisting instead that the country has “virtually unlimited” ammunition and accusing outlets that report otherwise of being “treasonous.”

Accusing those outlets of wanting the U.S. to lose the war, Trump said the U.S. has “virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition” and is manufacturing munitions at “levels never seen before.” He added that the administration is building up reserves to prepare for potential future conflicts and is putting U.S. military needs ahead of renewed weapons sales to allies.

Trump also blamed the Biden administration for sending weapons to Ukraine, claiming it had provided Kyiv with more ammunition than the U.S. has used in the conflict with Iran. He said his administration would seek reimbursement from European countries for the assistance provided to Ukraine.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Blasted After Sharing Unhinged Story About Anonymous 'Very Obese' Friend Who Is Taking 'Fat Drugs' In Bonkers Clip

Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha Obama
Trending

Michelle Obama's Candid Comments About Why She Doesn't 'Miss' Her Kids Has Moms Everywhere Applauding

Screenshots from @nikolcosmetics's TikTok
Trending

Former Waitress Sparks Debate After Explaining Why Tipping Isn't About 'Entitlement' In Viral TikTok Video

Screenshots from @spicycokezero's TikTok
Trending

Woman Shares Nightmare First Date After 'Condescending' Guy Bizarrely Insulted Her Height And Intelligence

More from Trending

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates defeating Jaime Faria of Portugal in the Men's Singles Second Round.
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Had A Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction At The US Open—And Fans Are Cracking Up

Tennis fans came for the action at the U.S. Open, but Carlos Alcaraz’s wardrobe ended up stealing some of the spotlight.

The defending champion and World No. 3 returned to competitive singles last Monday after a four-month layoff due to a right wrist injury, facing Roman Safiullin in the opening round at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @mayakindamischief's TikTok
@mayakindamischief/TikTok

Foraging Is Making A Comeback On TikTok For The Most Depressing Reason—And Oof

It's not fun to think about or talk about, but the economy is in a tough place right now, and it's important for people to do what they can to ease the pressures of the economy on their lives.

An important step people can take is growing their own gardens, or having some plants in their kitchen if they don't have an outdoor space, funds, or time to maintain a whole garden, and foraging can be an important and achievable option, as well.

Keep Reading Show less
Emma Navarro and Lois Boisson shaking hands; Navarro celebrating win while Boisson destroys tennis racket
US Open Tennis Championships/YouTube

A Hilarious Clip Of Two U.S. Open Players After Their Match Is Going Viral—And It's Pure Cinema

Just when tennis enthusiasts may have thought they'd seen it all in the 2026 season, Lois Boisson reacted in a big way at the U.S. Open, and she might just become a meme because of it.

Competing against American opponent Emma Navarro, France's Lois Boisson competed through three sets of play and two tiebreakers. Navarro won the match, and at first, everything looked normal when the two women approached each other at the net.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @whos_jordynnnnn's TikTok
@whos_jordynnnnn/TikTok

TikToker's Viral Video About How Being Bullied In Middle School Forever Affected Her Self-Esteem Sparks Important Conversation

Most of us know that bullying is bad, but we can all use a reminder of how lasting the impacts of bullying actually are, especially for children who were bullied during their most formative years.

TikToker Jordyn Christine opened up on the platform, sharing how she started being bullied in middle school, simply because she had a more "alternative" look at the time and admitted that she liked a boy.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Gets Blunt Reality Check After Claiming Cutting Off Trade Partners Will Make US A 'Big Money Machine'

President Donald Trump was given a necessary reality check after claiming that cutting off trade with key partners would not only save the United States billions of dollars but would make the country a "big money machine."

Trump's remark is the latest development since the collapse of Canada-U.S. negotiations over a new trade agreement before a midnight deadline last month. Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian vehicles starting in 2027.

Keep Reading Show less