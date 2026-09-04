Scott Bessent Gets Blunt Reality Check After Shaming Media To Their Faces Over Iran War Reporting

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was called out for his hypocrisy after he shamed the news media at a press conference at the G20 Summit of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in North Carolina for their coverage of the Iran war, calling them "one of the best allies that the Iranians have."

Bessent’s appearance at the event came as U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump has considered formally declaring the conflict over while telling aides he believes sustained economic pressure could ultimately compel Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions or trigger the collapse of its government.

Those discussions reportedly took place as U.S. and Iranian forces continued trading fire, with both sides also vying for influence over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent was asked whether he believes the highly unpopular war is "closer to the end" or if "we're more in the middle," to which he responded:

"Look, Iran does not have control of the strait and they are in a death spiral. We have control of the strait. The limited kinetic strikes that we did yesterday were to take out radar...some patchwork of tinker toy erector set radar they were trying to reconstruct along the banks of the strait."

"I can't remember what the number is, I just saw it, but I think we got out about 17 million barrels of crude yesterday. That is not Iranian control of the strait. One of the best allies that the Iranians have on this is the media because the media immediately publishes all the lies that they say." ...

“Everyone in this audience and every news outlet should be ashamed for publishing that, taking a lying regime at face value."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That sure is an ironic statement coming from Bessent, considering Trump has a well documented history of lying on a daily basis and the administration continues to cater to his narcissistic and manipulative whims.

He was quickly called out.





Shortly after Bessent’s remarks, Trump himself attacked media reports questioning the state of U.S. weapons supplies after months of fighting with Iran. He rejected claims that the war had significantly depleted American stockpiles, insisting instead that the country has “virtually unlimited” ammunition and accusing outlets that report otherwise of being “treasonous.”

Accusing those outlets of wanting the U.S. to lose the war, Trump said the U.S. has “virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition” and is manufacturing munitions at “levels never seen before.” He added that the administration is building up reserves to prepare for potential future conflicts and is putting U.S. military needs ahead of renewed weapons sales to allies.

Trump also blamed the Biden administration for sending weapons to Ukraine, claiming it had provided Kyiv with more ammunition than the U.S. has used in the conflict with Iran. He said his administration would seek reimbursement from European countries for the assistance provided to Ukraine.