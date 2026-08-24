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A Democrat's T-Shirt Is Going Viral For Epically Calling Out Trump's Desire To Seek A 3rd Term

Donald Trump
Finn Gomez/Getty Images

An A.I.-generated video of a woman's t-shirt while she waits in line to check out at the grocery store is going viral for its sentiment thanks to President Trump's repeated desire to seek a third term in office.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump has long made clear his desire to seek a third term in office, and now a t-shirt worn by a woman in an AI-generated video while in the checkout line that mocks the president and this annoying timeline we're all in is going viral.

Trump has repeatedly floated the possibility of seeking a third presidential term, despite the 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to two elected terms. In March 2025, he told NBC News he was “not joking” about the idea and suggested there were potential “methods” for doing so.

Trump has ramped up this talk amid concerns that his administration will interfere in this year's midterm elections, already predicted to favor Democrats amid wider affordability concerns and criticism toward the Iran war.

Former President Barack Obama has already had two terms in office, but stop a viral t-shirt slogan that reads:

"Obama 2028: Since Rules Don't Exist Anymore"

You can see it below.


@rhythmdistrict.79

Dad: "don't wear this shirt outside" 🚫 😂 I found the perfect shirt to confuse everyone at the next family dinner !! 👀🔥 #electionhumor #politicaltees #obama #edgyhumor #funnygraphictee

And while the video might be fake, people are really feeling the message, that's for sure.



Overturning the 22nd Amendment would demand an extraordinary level of political consensus—either a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate or a constitutional convention initiated by two-thirds of state legislatures—making such a repeal highly improbable.

Last year, Trump's former chief strategist-turned-MAGA-influencer Steve Bannon was criticized after revealing that Trump has a "plan" to get a third term as president.

Bannon, speaking with The Economist, said "Trump is gonna be president in '28, and people just sort of [need to] get accommodated with that." Bannon also referred to Trump as "an instrument of divine will" and "a vehicle of divine providence," suggesting that God meant for Trump to have another term.

He also denied that giving Trump a third term would turn the U.S. into a quasi-dictatorship, insisting—despite previously saying that there is "a plan" to circumvent constitutional norms—that he will have won a third term with the support of the American people, which he said "is what the Constitution embodies."

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