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Viral Compilation Video Of Obama Being A Total Class Act To Strangers Is Giving Us All The Feels

screenshots of TikTok video about Barack Obama
@thepetdiary6_6/TikTok

A video showing how caring former President Barack Obama was when interacting with people has the internet feeling nostalgic.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 25, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

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Democratic President Barack Obama has been out of office since January 20, 2017—almost a decade now. His critics, especially MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's MAGA minions, still despise him.

But his admirers miss him more than ever during a presidency marked by puerile name-calling and petty vengeance.

Maybe that's why a TikTok posted by ThePetDiary (@thepetdiary6_6) featuring a compilation of President Obama showing class and compassion to regular folks has gone massively viral with over 10 million views, over 850 thousand likes, nearly 18 thousand comments, 63 thousand bookmarks, and over 30 thousand reshares.

The compilation begins with other world leaders carrying on, seemingly ignoring people near them suffering from illness or an injury.

Text on the video reads:

"Power without respect..."

It then shows President Obama stopping a press briefing to seek assistance for an ill woman in the White House press corps. From there it shows instances where the former POTUS put others before himself and showed others, regardless of their age or social standing, respect.

You can see the video here:

@thepetdiary6_6

Only Barack Obama Showed Respect to His Supporters. ❤️#Obama#BarackObama#Presidents#Leadership#Respect

People shared their feelings about President Obama in the comments.

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ThePetDiary recently posted another compilation of the best of President Obama.

This one featured some of his funniest, often candid, moments.

You can watch it here:

@thepetdiary6_6

Dad Jokes,Presidential Level #obama #barackobama #funnyvideos #viral #fyp

His humor, class, and compassion are sorely missed.

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