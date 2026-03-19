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MAGA YouTuber Sucks Up To Trump With Cringey Video About Where Trump Put Obama's White House Portrait

Screenshots of Benny Johnson and Barack Obama's White House portrait
@bennyjohnson/X

Conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson shared a video of the "funniest thing" President Trump did with former President Barack Obama's official White House portrait—but nobody's laughing.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 19, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson was widely mocked after sharing a cringeworthy video of the "funniest thing" President Donald Trump did with former President Barack Obama's official White House portrait.

Johnson filmed himself at the White House and said the following directly into the camera:

“Funniest thing what Trump has done with the Barack Obama portrait, check this out.”

Johnson then switched to the back camera, panning across the Grand Foyer before moving up the staircase to reveal its new placement, seemingly tucked out of view from the thousands of daily White House visitors.

Johnson shared the video to X along with the following caption:

“Y’all have to see what Trump has done with the Obama portrait at the White House.”

You can see it below.

So, wait, that was it? President Petty put the portrait up the stairs a bit? "The funniest thing"? Really?

People were not impressed with Johnson's engagement bait.



The White House was criticized last year after showing off a new painting of the 2024 Trump assassination attempt—that is now hanging in the Grand Foyer where Obama's official portrait was once displayed.

Obama’s portrait, created by artist Robert McCurdy, shows him standing in a dark suit and silver tie, hands in his pockets against a stark white background. It was based on photographs taken by McCurdy, known for his photorealistic style.

The newly installed painting of Trump has taken its place. The dramatic artwork shows Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents, with an American flag waving behind him in a cloudless sky. Red streaks mark his face, and the imagery closely mirrors photos captured after the assassination attempt during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear.

In response to criticism over a move many saw as an example of Trump's narcissism on display, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "the executive mansion is the president’s home, and he has the right to make changes as other presidents have in the past.”

Pettiness and all.

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