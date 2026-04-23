Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Awkward Photo Of Trump With The Georgia Women's Tennis Team Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Donald Trump; University of Georgia women's tennis team after defeating Texas A&M Aggies
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2025 national champion University of Georgia women's tennis team was invited to the White House alongside other championship winners to celebrate their victory with President Trump—but the picture they took with him is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A photograph featuring President Donald Trump and the 2025 national champion University of Georgia women's tennis team has gone viral for all the wrong (and rather unsurprising) reasons.

After a dominant 4–0 sweep over Texas A&M Aggies women's tennis to secure the program’s third national title—and its first since 2000—eleven players from the championship squad traveled to the White House to celebrate their victory.

Margo Martin, a Trump administration communications adviser and special assistant to Trump, posted a photo from their visit along with the caption:

"Congratulations, Georgia Women's Tennis!"

However, their moment was overshadowed in the photo. The players—who should have been front and center—were instead pushed into the background, with Trump positioned at the center and surrounded by male members of his administration, visually dominating the scene.

You can see Martin's post and the video below.


Donald Trump and Republicans block UGA women's tennis team @MargoMartin47/X

This was not a good look at all from the party intent on keeping men out of women's sports—but it had many thinking the same thing about the GOP's attitudes toward women.


The University of Georgia women's tennis team's visit comes just weeks after another sports controversy.

Most members of the U.S. men's ice hockey team joined Trump at the White House in February but their visit was dogged by controversy when Trump phoned them Sunday night to invite them to attend his State of the Union address and quipped that failing to invite the women as well might "get him impeached."

The day after that phone call, a USA Hockey spokesperson said the gold medal-winning the U.S. women's hockey team would decline Trump's invitation, saying that "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Later, Hilary Knight, the team captain, criticized Trump for what she described as a "distasteful" joke at her team's expense. Knight chose to focus on the women and their "amazing feats," saying "what's going on should never outshine or minimize their work and our success on the world stage."

Latest News

Screenshots from Redditor Same-Definition7464's 'Nice Guys' post
Trending

Guy Sparks Modern Dating Debate With His Unhinged Texts To Woman Who Turned Him Down For Second Date

Mehmet Oz; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dr. Oz Just Tried To Claim That Trump Is 'Healthy As A Bull'—And The Mockery Was Brutal

Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian's Reaction To Someone Calling Out Her Darker Skin Tone On Viral Billboard Is Getting Some Major Side-Eye

Christina Applegate
Celebrities

Christina Applegate Shares Message To Reassure Fans After She Reportedly Spent Weeks In LA Hospital

More from People/donald-trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Viral Clip Of RFK Jr.'s Disturbingly Labored Breathing During Senate Hearing Has The Internet Horrified

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had viewers recoiling due to his noticeably labored breathing while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning.

Kennedy appeared before federal lawmakers in a series of hearings, where he pushed back on criticism over measles outbreaks and declining vaccination rates while promoting initiatives he said would make health care more affordable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; RFK Jr.; Donald Trump
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Epically Rips RFK Jr. For Claiming Trump Has A 'Different Way' Of Doing Math In Bonkers Clip

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was called out by California Governor Gavin Newsom after Kennedy attempted to defend President Donald Trump's claims that drug prices have been cut by "600%."

Kennedy appeared before federal lawmakers in a series of hearings, where he pushed back on criticism over measles outbreaks and declining vaccination rates while promoting initiatives he said would make health care more affordable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nikki Glaser (left) discusses Leonardo DiCaprio (right) sending her pasta after her Golden Globes roast.
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nikki Glaser Reveals The Hilarious Gift Leonardo DiCaprio Sent Her After She Roasted Him At The Golden Globes

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, comedian Nikki Glaser offered a long-awaited update on the aftermath of her Golden Globes roast—specifically, how Leonardo DiCaprio responded.

For those who don’t remember, Glaser pulled out a surprisingly deep cut, joking that the only real insight into DiCaprio’s personal life comes from a 1991 Teen Beat article.

Keep ReadingShow less
Houston police officer giving racist rant
KHOU 11/YouTube

Houston Cop Relieved Of Duty After Video Of Her Truly Vile Rant About Black People Surfaces

A Houston police officer has been forced to turn in her weapon and badge after posting a racist rant on Instagram.

Officer Ashely Gonzalez posted a profanity and slur-filled video in which she used the N-word several times to complain about Black people in the community she serves.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mariah Carey
Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Mariah Carey Has Iconically Unbothered Reaction After She's Snubbed By Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame For Third Year In A Row

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14 in Los Angeles, California. Each year, a new batch of inductees are announced, and each year fans ask why their favorite artist didn't make it or why another artist did.

Seventeen individuals and groups were on this year's list of nominees.

Keep ReadingShow less