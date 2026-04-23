Awkward Photo Of Trump With The Georgia Women's Tennis Team Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

A photograph featuring President Donald Trump and the 2025 national champion University of Georgia women's tennis team has gone viral for all the wrong (and rather unsurprising) reasons.

After a dominant 4–0 sweep over Texas A&M Aggies women's tennis to secure the program’s third national title—and its first since 2000—eleven players from the championship squad traveled to the White House to celebrate their victory.

Margo Martin, a Trump administration communications adviser and special assistant to Trump, posted a photo from their visit along with the caption:

"Congratulations, Georgia Women's Tennis!"

However, their moment was overshadowed in the photo. The players—who should have been front and center—were instead pushed into the background, with Trump positioned at the center and surrounded by male members of his administration, visually dominating the scene.

You can see Martin's post and the video below.





@MargoMartin47/X

This was not a good look at all from the party intent on keeping men out of women's sports—but it had many thinking the same thing about the GOP's attitudes toward women.





The University of Georgia women's tennis team's visit comes just weeks after another sports controversy.

Most members of the U.S. men's ice hockey team joined Trump at the White House in February but their visit was dogged by controversy when Trump phoned them Sunday night to invite them to attend his State of the Union address and quipped that failing to invite the women as well might "get him impeached."

The day after that phone call, a USA Hockey spokesperson said the gold medal-winning the U.S. women's hockey team would decline Trump's invitation, saying that "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Later, Hilary Knight, the team captain, criticized Trump for what she described as a "distasteful" joke at her team's expense. Knight chose to focus on the women and their "amazing feats," saying "what's going on should never outshine or minimize their work and our success on the world stage."