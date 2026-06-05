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TikToker Calls Out Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse For Offering Minimal Discount After Appearing To Catch Rodents On Video Inside Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay; Rodents in Gordon Ramsey steakhouse
Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/Getty Images; @j0792433/TikTok

A TikToker claimed that Gordon Ramsay Steak in British Columbia, Canada, only knocked $100 off their $700 bill after they allegedly caught rodents on camera inside the restaurant.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has faced a lot of scrutiny in the past month after allegations that a customer was allowed to bring her dog, accompanied by a puppy pee pad, into Street Pizza.

Now, more animal-related footage has surfaced, this time featuring rodents in British Columbia.

The conversation started when TikToker @j0792433 posted two videos while visiting Gordon Ramsay's steakhouse in British Columbia, Canada.

In the first video, the TikToker captured two rodents running around under a nearby table before braving the open floorplan of the restaurant. A man is caught on camera on his phone, potentially calling about the sighting, while several employees stood nearby, looking dejected.

@j0792433

@Gordon Ramsay @604 Now

In the second video, the TikToker made a joke, featuring more footage of the rodents running around the restaurant, while treating it like a brand collab between Gordon Ramsay and Disney's Ratatouille, the film about a rat who dreams of being a chef and cooks in a high-end restaurant in Paris.

@j0792433

#richmond #richmondbc #vancouver @Gordon Ramsay @604 Now

The TikToker also claimed the restaurant offered only a $100 discount on a roughly $700 bill, and included a picture.

The videos were later shared and dissected on the "Kitchen Confidential" subReddit.

Some theorized that the video might be fake or, at the very least, staged.

"Yeah, mice don’t just hang out in the open while people are around."

"Homie with the camera brought them in specifically to film it." - Beneficial_Net_6712

"They look like mice... And the fact that you are even spotting them out in the open like that, chilling, makes it seem like they are pretty acclimated to humans. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone released them on purpose inside the restaurant." - ExcitementBig703

"Staged 100%." - Icywarmhammer500

"Not sure I buy this for some reason. It feels too convenient somehow, and no one's camera is this blurry anymore." - Maximum77x

"How convenient that these videos appeared nowwww, since Ramsey is getting a lot of hate at the moment."

"I would not be surprised if these were staged just to stoke the fire." - Sexyhorsegirl662

Others pointed out that rodents are common in restaurants, whether or not they're well-maintained.

"Some of the best restaurants in France have rats. I've even seen a documentary about a rat being the chef in one of them."

"...That's a joke, but seriously, rodents are common in these spaces." - mdjng

"Rats are a never-ending problem for a lot of restaurants. You can do everything right, and some and still have to deal with them."

"It all depends on the age of a building, your neighbors, the neighborhood, the region, and even being close to water." - dirtys**ts

"We had a brief rat problem at our place, and it was because of the compost bin outside. It took removing the bin and an entire winter of traps and other preventative measures to get rid of them. And our restaurant otherwise was CLEAN-clean." - reluctantlysharing

"I will say, a few rodents, every so often, is totally normal. When it becomes too consistent, it means they have an easy way in or are breeding inside."

"But if you're seeing them in the middle of the dining room, surrounded by people and lights, that's a bad sign." - MattDaCatt

"I worked in an older building by the water next to a vacant property. Our fight against rodents was never-ending. For every one you see, there's probably a dozen more."

"Even if you have nothing for them to eat, they may just reside there and destroy stuff for nesting material. H**l, they chewed through the container of poison because it was easier to get to than other food." - bigtikidrink

It's unappetizing to imagine rodents and other animals in a space where food is prepared and served, but it's a fairly common issue that restaurants have to address pretty regularly.

Whether or not this is currently happening at Ramsay's restaurant is a little unclear, since there's a distinct possibility these videos were created just to cause more controversy. But if they're real, Ramsay has some work to do.

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