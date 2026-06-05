Vivian Wilson Praised For Her Blunt Reaction To Red Carpet Reporter's Fawning Question About Elon Musk

Vivian Jenna Wilson has rarely shied away from expressing her distaste for her father, soon-to-be-trillionaire weirdo Elon Musk, and his legion of fans.

But a recent viral red carpet moment made that distaste clearer than it perhaps has ever been.

Wilson attended a recent event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Spanish fashion brand Desigual, and was approached by a reporter on the red carpet who's either really out of the loop or was trying to be cruel.

Musk and Wilson are pretty infamously estranged, with Musk referring to Wilson as his dead child who was "killed" by the "woke mind virus."

So when the reporter began fawning over her dad, Wilson had nothing kind to say. In fact she had little to say at all—before simply walking off.

Wilson, who is an accomplished model who's walked and been photographed for brands like Gucci, Alexis Bittar, Prabal Gurung and Savage x Fenty, looked absolutely radiant as she strode the red carpet at the event.

That is, until the reporter asked his question. Shoving a microphone in her face, the reporter asked "your father [is] the best, no?"

The instantaneous change in Wilson's face said everything before she even responded with a pointed "What?"

When the reporter took the second chance he'd been given and simply repeated the question, Wilson responded with a knowing, "Oh" before immediately pivoting and walking away.

As one Redditor put it:

"...[S]he looked like she was legit having a nice time until that moment. Humans are trash af."

It's hard not to think the reporter was deliberately trolling her.

If you're a fan of Elon Musk at this point, you have to be very well versed in his rhetoric, and that rhetoric has been full of astonishing transphobia in general and downright jaw-dropping talk about his child.

The two have been estranged since 2020 when Wilson began transitioning, and Musk seems to have taken Wilson's transition as a personal affront, constantly liking and reposting transphobic content on X and, as mentioned, referring to his own child as if she were dead.

And in recent days, after the Desigual moment went viral, Musk confirmed on X that Vivian's transition was the entire impetus for him getting into politics and buying Twitter.

After one of is his weird fanboys tweeted that without Vivian's transition, "Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be President and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet," Musk replied, "true."

Given the circumstances, it's hard to think of a better response on Wilson's part than simply refusing to dignify the question with her presence.

And on social media, many people cheered Wilson on for refusing to play the journalist's game.





Many Redditors, however, pointed out the real heart of the matter: how difficult it must be to constantly be harassed both on the internet and in real life by her father's deranged supporters.

As one Redditor put it:

"It’s got to be so painful for people to continuously intentionally lump her in with her father, even after he already publicly misgendered and deadnamed her, disowned her, and wrongfully declared her dead." —u/g00fyg00ber741

Another put it perfectly:

"I’d hate if someone asked me about my dad who is scum of the earth, and has no respect for my personhood." —u/JacketStrange8454

Good for her for not taking the journalist's bait and giving him absolutely nothing. It's more than he deserved.