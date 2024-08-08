Skip to content
Elon Musk's Daughter Slams Him As Fake 'Christian Family Man' In Blistering Social Media Rant

Elon Musk
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk's estranged trans daughter, slammed her father in a rant on Threads, calling out his attempt to brand himself as a 'caring paternal father' and a 'Christian family man.'

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 08, 2024
Elon Musk has become a darling of the right wing despite, much like Donald Trump, not conforming to many of the moral standards conservatives supposedly stand for.

And one of Musk's 12 children has taken to the app Threads to call him out for it.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk's transgender daughter with ex-wife Justine Musk, posted a blistering thread excoriating Musk, who recently said on X he considers Vivian "dead."


Post by @vivllainous
View on Threads

Wilson's post was in response to a tweet featuring an old photo of Musk, ex-wife Justine, and their five children, including Vivian, several years ago on a morning show.

The photo was posted by a Musk fan who applauded him for having "made time for his family," because public relations television appearances apparently count as family quality time to Musk stans.

Anyway, Musk then replied to the post by saying "all 5 boys" in the picture are "super happy." Given that Vivian is openly transgender, the comment struck many as a deliberate misgendering dig.

Given that this comes on the heels of having said just days earlier that he considers Vivian "dead" because she's been "killed by the woke mind virus," Wilson understandably has not taken kindly to Musk playing dedicated daddy.

She wrote on Threads:

"If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic."
"You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc."
"Thank god you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult."

She then dragged her father for pretending to be a right-wing Christian family man, writing in a follow-up post:

"I understand your new angle is this 'western values/christian family man' thing but it’s such a weird choice."
"You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop fu**ing lying about your own children."
"You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church."

She went on to paint her father as a fascist bigot who has "been sued for discrimination multiple times" and essentially called him a fraud, writing:

"You are not 'saving the planet,' you do not give a fu*k about climate change and you’re lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One."

On social media, many applauded Vivian for being one of the few public figures willing to speak so plainly about Elon Musk.






Wilson has also weighed in on her father's ongoing custody battle with Grimes, in which he is accused of withholding the former couple's children from seeing their mother. Quite the family man.

