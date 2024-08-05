Grimes' Mom Slams Elon Musk For Taking Grandson To Olympics Instead Of Seeing Her Dying Mother

Sandy Garossino, mother of pop singer Grimes, has taken to X to beg her former son-in-law Elon Musk to let her see her grandson.
Garossino posted a lengthy thread to the platform, which Musk infamously purchased in 2022, after Musk took his and Grimes' son X Æ A-Xii to the Paris Olympics instead of allowing him to come to Canada to see his dying great-grandmother.
The conflict came amid a lengthy and reportedly ugly ongoing custody battle between Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher.
Garossino wrote that she was taking to X because it is "the only way" she is able to contact Musk, and explained that her mother's death is imminent.
"As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”
In addition to 4-year-old X Æ A-Xii, Grimes and Musk share 2-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl and 11-month-old Techno Mechanicus.
Garossino went on to say:
"I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire."
"It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week."
She then revealed that the whereabouts of Grimes and Musk's other children were unknown, but that they were "scheduled to be with their mother... here in Canada.”
Garossino's X thread comes just as Musk made horrifying public comments about his trans daughter Vivian, saying she is "dead" to him after being "killed by the woke mind virus." Grimes publicly expressed her love and support for Vivian shortly thereafter.
Some suspect that Musk's alleged withholding of the kids from Grimes was retaliation for that support.
Musk has also become an active part of the far-right, which is presently obsessed with paternal rights and procreation in order to fight against the absurd and bigoted "Great Replacement Theory."
Given all the drama, Garossino's statements to Musk on X left many people horrified and speaking out in support of her and Grimes.
Some even accused Musk of using X's technology to retaliate against Garossino.
Musk and Grimes have been engaged in a lengthy and contentious custody battle since 2023 in both California and Texas, when the pair filed dueling custody lawsuits against each other.
The pair appeared in court in Austin, Texas, last week for a closed hearing about the matter.